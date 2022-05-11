2nd building sold in

LR's Westlake Park

A second building in the Westlake Corporate Park in west Little Rock recently sold.

Nephropathology Associates PLC, which does business as Arkana Laboratories, purchased the Danville Building for $15,750,000 million, according to a release from Colliers/Arkansas, the commercial real estate firm.

Arkana Laboratories will continue to occupy most of the building.

Greg Joslin and Clark Irwin of Colliers/Arkansas represented the seller, STP Westlake, LP, an entity tied to Silver Tree Partners, a Dallas-based real estate development and investment firm that acquired the the corporate park for $45.8 million in 2017.

Jim Irwin, also of Colliers, represented the buyer. Colliers will continue to manage and lease the Danville Building.

Joslin and Clark Irwin also represented the sellers in the sale of the Benton Building, also in April.

The buyer, Leonardo Properties-Westlake, LLC, an ownership entity associated with the Arkansas Heart Hospital, was represented by John Flake of Flake & Company.

"This was a unique opportunity for the primary occupants of these buildings to own these properties outright," Joslin said.

-- Noel Oman

VW sets job fair for

Tennessee operation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Volkswagen Chattanooga will hold an on-site job fair on Saturday as it plans to fill 1,000 production positions amid the start-up of assembly of an electric SUV this summer at the plant.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Volkswagen Conference Center, according to the automaker.

Burkhard Ulrich, vice president of human resources at Volkswagen Chattanooga, said the aim is to grow by at least 1,000 employees as the automaker expands its Tennessee operations as VW's North American hub for electric vehicle manufacturing.

The ramp-up in hiring is the Chattanooga assembly plant's biggest since it opened more than a decade ago.

The company is hiring primarily for second, third and night shifts at a starting hourly rate of $24.40, which includes shift premium and a quarterly bonus, the company said. Top-out rates can reach $33 per hour.

-- Chattanooga Times Free Press

Index ends at 776.69

after shedding 8.79

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 776.69, down 8.79.

"Another wild day of trading on Tuesday, as the U.S. major indexes swung lower then higher ending the session with a slight gain for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slightly as investors brace for the U.S. consumer price index data due today," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.