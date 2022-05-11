Coalition sets No Menthol Sunday contest

The Coalition for a Tobacco Free Arkansas invites the community to host a No Menthol Sunday Spoken Word Contest to promote and recognize May 15 as No Menthol Sunday. The contest can be held anytime during the week, according to a news release.

No Menthol Sunday, a national observance day led by the Center for Black Health & Equity Inc., is an opportunity to engage faith or civic leaders and their communities in a discussion about how to improve health outcomes for African Americans and other populations, such as the youth.

"Tobacco is still the number one killer of African Americans, and people of faith can play a major role in changing this," according to the release.

This contest is for participants ages 6 to 26. Cash prizes will be awarded in four divisions: Elementary School, Middle School, High School and Young Adult. Interested faith and/or community leaders should notify Katherine Donald of their intent to participate at kdonald@arfreshair.com to register their event.

Organizers should select judges and complete their contest by Sunday. After the contest, submit the names, pictures or videos of winners to Donald by May 20. The pictures and videos could be featured on the center's website.

Participants are encouraged to view the 15 minute "Black Lives Black Lungs" video and frame their spoken words around it. Access the video at https://youtu.be/Eeg5BNx--uQ . Details: Katherine Donald at kdonald@arfreshair.com.

Agency announces new lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

May 16 -- Ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli and cauliflower salad, apricots, poke cake, and milk.

May 17 -- Beef tips with gravy, mashed potatoes, zesty squash, hot roll, berries, and milk.

May 18 -- Sweet and sour chicken with rice, Chinese mixed vegetables, egg roll, Mandarin oranges, fortune cookie, and milk.

May 19 -- Oven fried chicken, Au gratin potatoes, spinach, pineapple pie and milk.

May 20 -- Chilli and beans with corn chips, shredded cheese, coleslaw, emerald pears, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

3 join Phi Kappa Phi

Three area residents recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Arkansas State University.

Honorees are Brittani Hill of Pine Bluff; Ryan Davis of Star City; and Sara Evans of Tillar.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated each year into Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, according to a news release.