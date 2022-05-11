Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Todd Norman, 33, of Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Norman was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Cody Baker, 32, of 15019 Woods Lodge Road in Garfield, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Baker was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Blake Tuck, 32, of 20894 Floyd Moore Road in Gentry, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Tuck was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.