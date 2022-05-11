NWA NATURALS: Del Rosario makes early lead stand

SPRINGDALE -- Yefri Del Rosario rode to the rescue in relief, and Seuly Matias swatted a three-run homer as Northwest Arkansas defeated Wichita 7-4 in the opener of a six-game Texas League series Tuesday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

Del Rosario recorded his first save of the season. The right-hander was summoned from the bullpen, inheriting and quickly erasing a bases-loaded, two-out jam in the eighth inning. Del Rosario (1.66 ERA) then slammed the door with a 1-2-3 ninth, delighting the announced Education Day crowd of 5,620.

"He's been pitching really consistent for us," Naturals Manager Chris Widger said. "He keeps the ball down. He makes them swing the bats and throws strikes."

Northwest Arkansas (15-13) has won five of six.

"Winning is part of development," Widger said. "That's the way we see it. You want to play the right way and play certain players in certain situations and make sure everybody gets their playing time. But at the end of the day, they're one step away from the big leagues right here. It's time to teach them how to win."

The Naturals jumped ahead 4-0 in the third. After Nick Loftin's sacrifice fly provided a 1-0 lead, Matias sent a three-run blast over the fence in left, bringing in Tucker Bradley and Michael Massey.

"He's so strong. When he makes contact, usually good things happen," Widger said of Matias, who has five homers. "It's a matter of him consistently putting the ball in play. When he does that, he's really dangerous."

Homers on consecutive pitches by Alex Isola (a two-run shot) and Andrew Bechtold pulled the Wind Surge (16-11) within 4-3 in the top of the fourth.

Northwest Arkansas added two runs in the seventh when Maikel Garcia drove in Bradley on an RBI single and scored on Massey's single to make it 6-3.

In the eighth, Robbie Glendinning hit his fifth homer of the season for a 7-3 Naturals advantage.

In a pregame ceremony, second baseman Massey received his 2021 Gold Glove Award.

Left-hander Drew Parrish (3-1, 2.61 ERA) was named Texas League pitcher of the week after throwing seven shutout innings in a 4-0 win over Springfield on Saturday.

More News

Today’s Game

Wichita Wind Surge at NW Arkansas Naturals

When 7:05 p.m.

Where Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

On The Air www.milb.com

Pitchers Naturals: LHP Angel Zerpa (1-1, 5.06 ERA); Wind Surge: RHP Matt Canterino (0-1, 1.62 ERA)

PROMOTIONS Barbecue sliders are $1.50 each or six for $6. … Fans can play baseball bingo to win prizes.

Homestand schedule

TODAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Wichita, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Wichita, 2:05 p.m.



