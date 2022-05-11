Odesa battered in Russian bid to cut arms flow

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine -- Russia pummeled the port of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday, in an apparent effort to disrupt supply lines and Western weapons shipments as Ukraine's foreign minister appeared to suggest the country could expand its war aims.

With the war now in its 11th week and Kyiv bogging down Russian forces and even staging a counteroffensive, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba seemed to indicate that the country could go beyond merely pushing Russia back to areas it or its allies held on the day of the Feb. 24 invasion.

The idea reflected Ukraine's ability to stymie a larger, better-armed Russian military, which has surprised many who had anticipated a much quicker end to the conflict.

An example of Ukraine's ability to prevent easy victories is in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters remained holed up at a steel plant, denying Russia's full control of the city. The regiment defending the plant said Russian warplanes continued bombarding it.

In recent days, the United Nations and Red Cross organized a rescue of what some officials said were the last civilians trapped at the plant. But two officials said Tuesday that about 100 were believed to still be in the complex's underground tunnels. Others said that was impossible to confirm.

In another example of the toll of the war, Ukrainian officials said they found the bodies of 44 civilians in the rubble of a building destroyed weeks ago in the northeastern city of Izyum.

New U.N. figures, meanwhile, said that 14 million Ukrainians were forced from their homes by the end of April, including more than 5.9 million who have left the country.





In Washington, a top U.S. intelligence official testified Tuesday that eight to 10 Russian generals have been killed in the war. Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, who leads the Defense Intelligence Agency, told a Senate committee that because Russia lacks a noncommissioned officer corps, its generals have to go into combat zones and end up in dangerous positions.

Ukraine said Russian forces fired seven missiles Monday at Odesa, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse in the country's largest port. One person was killed and five wounded, the military said.

Mayor Gennady Trukhanov later visited the warehouse and said it "had nothing in common with military infrastructure or military objects."

Ukraine alleged at least some of the munitions used dated to the Soviet era, making them unreliable in targeting. Ukrainian, British and U.S. officials say Russia is rapidly using up its stock of precision weapons, raising the risk of more imprecise rockets being used as the conflict grinds on.

SHIFTING STRATEGY

Since President Vladimir Putin's forces failed to take Kyiv early in the war, his focus has shifted to the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas -- but one general has suggested Moscow's aims also include cutting Ukraine's maritime access to both the Black and Azov seas.

That would also give it a swath of territory linking Russia to both the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized in 2014, and Transnistria, a pro-Moscow region of Moldova.

Even if it falls short of severing Ukraine from the coast -- and it appears to lack the forces to do so -- continuing missile strikes on Odesa reflect the city's strategic importance. The Russian military has repeatedly targeted its airport and claimed it destroyed several batches of Western weapons.

Odesa is also a major gateway for grain shipments, and its blockade by Russia already threatens global food supplies.

In Mariupol, Russians also bombarded the Azovstal steel mill, the Azov regiment said, targeting the complex 34 times in the past 24 hours. Attempts to storm the plant also continued, it said.

Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to Mariupol's mayor, estimated on social media that at least 100 civilians are trapped in the plant. Donetsk regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said those who remain are people "that the Russians have not selected" for evacuation.

The two officials did not say how they knew civilians were still in the complex -- a warren of tunnels and bunkers spread over 4 square miles.

Fighters with the Azov regiment released photos of their wounded comrades inside the plant, including some with amputated limbs. They said the wounded were living in unsanitary conditions "with open wounds bandaged with non-sterile remnants of bandages, without the necessary medication and even food."

In its statement on Telegram, the regiment appealed to the United Nations and Red Cross to evacuate the wounded servicemen to Ukrainian-controlled territories.

With Russian forces struggling to gain ground in the Donbas, military analysts suggest that hitting Odesa might serve to stoke concern about southwestern Ukraine, thus forcing Kyiv to put more forces there. That would pull them away from the eastern front as Ukraine's military stages counteroffensives near Kharkiv, aiming to push the Russians back across the border there.

Kharkiv and the surrounding area has been under sustained Russian attack since early in the war.

Dozens of bodies were found in a five-story building that collapsed in March in Izyum, about 75 miles from Kharkiv, said Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional administration. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that the military was gradually pushing Russian troops away from Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian military's general staff said its forces drove the Russians out of four villages to the northeast of Kharkiv as it tries to push them back toward the Russian border.

Kuleba, meanwhile, appeared to voice increasing confidence and expanded goals amid Russia's stalled offensive.

"In the first months of the war, the victory for us looked like withdrawal of Russian forces to the positions they occupied before Feb. 24 and payment for inflicted damage," Kuleba said in an interview with the Financial Times. "Now if we are strong enough on the military front, and we win the battle for Donbas, which will be crucial for the following dynamics of the war, of course the victory for us in this war will be the liberation of the rest of our territories."

Many analysts acknowledge that although Russia isn't capable of making quick gains, the Ukrainian military isn't strong enough to drive the Russians back.

GERMAN EMBASSY REOPENS

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Tuesday reopened her country's embassy in Kyiv that was closed more than two months ago.

Baerbock, the first German Cabinet member to visit Ukraine since the start of the war, also pledged that Berlin would provide further support to Kyiv, including when it comes to investigating and prosecuting war crimes.

Speaking after visiting Bucha and Irpin, Baerbock said there can "never again be impunity for the war crimes committed by Russia, the deportations or for the murderers and rapists."

"That is why we will provide political, financial, and support through German staff, particularly at the International Criminal Court," she said, adding that Germany will also pay for two additional Ukrainian prosecutors who will investigate sexual violence committed during the conflict.

Baerbock expressed deep sorrow over the civilians killed during the war, saying that "the worst crimes imaginable" had been perpetrated in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, that was occupied by Russian forces for several weeks.

"We owe it to the victims that we don't just commemorate them here, but that we hold the perpetrators to account," Baerbock said during a visit with Ukraine's prosecutor general.

U.S. AMBASSADOR NOMINEE

The Biden administration's nominee for U.S. ambassador to Ukraine promised senators Tuesday she would work to make Russia's invasion a "strategic failure," in a war-zone appointment that for the time being will focus more on coordinating Western weapon shipments for Ukraine's forces than on diplomacy.

Bridget Brink, who has spent the majority of her 25-year diplomatic career in former Soviet republics, spoke to members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee ahead of her Senate confirmation.

The post has been vacant since former President Donald Trump abruptly forced out Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch in 2019.

Committee Republicans and Democrats emphasized Tuesday getting Brink confirmed and in place in Kyiv, as soon as possible.

"It's absolutely crucial to have an ambassador," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, told Brink.

The United States closed its embassy in Kyiv in the weeks before Russian forces rolled in to Ukraine. Brink told senators she would work to fully reopen the U.S. embassy and take up her work in the country, but said she could give no timeframe for that.

The U.S. House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden's initial request.

The measure sailed to passage by a lopsided 368-57 margin, providing $7 billion more than Biden's request from April and dividing the increase evenly between defense and humanitarian programs.

The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war's crippling of Ukraine's normally robust production of many crops.

The new legislation would bring American support for the effort to nearly $54 billion, including the $13.6 billion in support Congress enacted in March.

COUNCIL REPLACEMENT

The U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly Tuesday for the Czech Republic to replace Russia on the world organization's leading human-rights body after its suspension over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

The Czech Republic was the only candidate for the seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council. Seats on the Geneva-based council are divided among regional groups and a replacement for Russia had to come from an East European country.

In Tuesday's secret ballot vote, 180 of the General Assembly's 193 members deposited ballots. The result was 157 countries in favor of the Czech Republic and 23 abstentions.

At a regional meeting in Geneva, the majority of European World Health Organization members backed a resolution that could lead to the closure of a WHO office in Russia.

In doing so, they disregarded Russian claims that the censure of a member state was a "gross violation" of the WHO's founding charter and that the closure of the Moscow hub would lead to suffering.

In a statement to reporters after the vote, Russian health official Alexei Kuznetsov said the nonbinding resolution was "exclusively political in nature" and would not affect medical care in Russia.

The impact of these moves has been largely symbolic, but the resolution at the WHO could come with more concrete consequences.

The closure would affect the WHO European Office for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases, which has been based in Moscow since 2014. It also would place Moscow further at odds with the WHO.

"We continue to call on the Russian Federation to stop this war," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news conference Tuesday in Geneva.

The resolution passed Tuesday called on Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, "to safeguard the technical cooperation and assistance provided by" the WHO office in Moscow and to consider the "possible relocation of the aforementioned office to an area outside of the Russian Federation."

The resolution passed with 43 votes in favor. Belarus and Tajikistan sided with Moscow in opposing the resolution, while Armenia and Kazakhstan abstained.

Information for this article was contributed by Elena Becatoros, Jon Gambrell, Yesica Fisch, David Keyton, Yuras Karmanau, Mstyslav Chernov, Lolita C. Baldor, Kelvin Chan, Ellen Knickmeyer and staff of The Associated Press and by Adam Taylor and Jennifer Hassan of The Washington Post.

A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a site after an airstrike by Russian forces in Bahmut, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



People stand near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles a day earlier from the air at the crucial Black Sea port of Odesa, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)



In this photo provided by Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office, an Azov Special Forces Regiment's serviceman receives treatment inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Dmytro 'Orest' Kozatskyi/Azov Special Forces Regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard Press Office via AP)



A local residence rides a bike past a destroyed Russian military vehicle in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



A Ukrainian Su-25 jet flies after an attack on Russian positions in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



An Ukrainian firefighter works near a destroyed building on the outskirts of Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces fired seven missiles a day earlier from the air at the crucial Black Sea port of Odesa, hitting a shopping center and a warehouse. (AP Photo/Max Pshybyshevsky)



Destroyed Russian military vehicles lie in a garbage dump in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Orthodox Sister Evdokia, right, helps Maxim to come up from the crater of an explosion, after Russian shelling next to the Orthodox Skete in honor of St. John of Shanghai in Adamivka, near Slovyansk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

