Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Morant doubtful for postseason

Memphis All-Star guard Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the NBA postseason after an MRI and further evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his injured right knee. The Grizzlies said they expect him to make a full recovery. The NBA's most improved player had been averaging 38.3 points a game in the Grizzlies' Western Conference semifinal matchup with Golden State. But he sat out the 101-98 Game 4 loss on Monday with what the team said at the time was a sore knee. The Grizzlies trail 3-1 in the series with Game 5 set for tonight in Memphis. Morant reinjured his knee on a play with the Warriors' Jordan Poole that the teams debated during the Grizzlies' 142-112 loss in Game 3. Morant limped off with 6:19 remaining in the game after Poole grabbed at the knee on a play the Warriors guard said was simply an effort to strip the ball. Afterward, Morant posted and later deleted a video of the play on his Twitter feed with the words "broke the code," a reference that Warriors Coach Steve Kerr had used five days earlier when Dillon Brooks' hard foul in Game 2 sidelined Gary Payton II.

BASEBALL

DeGrom moved to 60-day IL

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was moved to the 60-day injured list by the New York Mets on Tuesday in a procedural move that does not necessarily indicate any news about his progress in returning from a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade. DeGrom has not pitched this season and has been expected to be sidelined at least until June. By shifting the right-hander from the 10-day IL, the NL East-leading Mets made room on their 40-man roster for lefty Locke St. John, who was waived by the Chicago Cubs. Speaking to reporters before Tuesday night's game at the Washington Nationals, New York Manager Buck Showalter wouldn't offer any specifics about where things stand with deGrom. He went on the injured list on opening day, April 7, after getting hurt late in spring training. "Everything's going well. I'm going to stay out of the doctor-and-trainer business, but he's where he's supposed to be," said Showalter, who is in his first year with the Mets. "I'm not going to say 'ahead' or 'behind,' but they like the way he's progressing." On April 25, the Mets said deGrom had an MRI and CT scan that showed the injury was healing and more exams would be done in May. DeGrom won the 2018 and 2019 NL Cy Young Awards.

Padres' Melvin to have surgery

San Diego Padres Manager Bob Melvin said he'll have prostate surgery today and hopes he misses only part of a forthcoming road trip. Melvin said he doesn't think he has cancer, "but they won't know until they get in there." He was in street clothes during his pregame session with the media before Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Cubs. Melvin, who was hired away from Oakland on Nov. 1, said he's been feeling various symptoms since the team returned from a road trip last Wednesday night. He has been bothered by what the team called a gastrointestinal issue. He was at the ballpark last Thursday night but did not manage in a 2-1 win against Miami. He was replaced by bench coach Ryan Christenson. On Monday evening, the Padres said Melvin might miss a few games in the coming days, including a series opener against the Cubs. A few hours later, they said Melvin was feeling a little better and decided to manage the game, a 6-0 loss. Melvin wasn't feeling well enough to do the post-game news conference, so third-base coach Matt Williams handled it. The team announced that Christenson, who would have been interim manager if Melvin couldn't have managed, entered covid protocols. Christenson was to manage Tuesday night's game if he cleared protocol in time, and then manage in Melvin's absence.

Correa placed on injured list

The Minnesota Twins placed shortstop Carlos Correa on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a bruised right middle finger that wasn't healing fast enough for him to face his former team. The move, retroactive to last Friday, was made before the Twins began a three-game series against the Houston Astros, for whom Correa played over the past seven seasons. Correa will be eligible for reinstatement to the active roster next Monday, meaning he must sit out at least six more games. Correa was hurt at Baltimore when a pitch hit his right hand while it was on the handle of the bat with him in the midst of a half-swing. The ball went into fair territory, and he was easily retired on a groundout. The Twins initially feared he broke his finger, but a CT scan confirmed there was no fracture for the 27-year-old infielder. After signing a $105.3 million, three-year contract that allows him to opt out after the 2022 and 2023 World Series, Correa is batting .255 with 5 doubles, 2 homers, 12 runs, 11 RBI and 8 walks in 24 games for the Twins. He was on a tear right before the injury, going 14 for 34 with 8 RBI over his last 8 games. Starting pitcher Chris Paddack also was placed on the 10-day injured list, a move retroactive to Monday, with right elbow inflammation. He was pulled on Sunday in the third inning.

FOOTBALL

Former kicker files suit

Former NFL placekicker Josh Lambo has filed a lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars seeking more than $3.5 million in salary and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer. The Tampa Bay Times first reported details of the lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in the 4th Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County and claims Meyer and the Jaguars created a hostile work environment. According to the lawsuit, Lambo said his performance suffered as a result of being kicked and verbally abused by Meyer. Lambo is seeking a jury trial and hopes to be awarded a judgement for back pay owed from his 2021 salary ($3.5 million) with interest as well as "compensation for any special damages sustained as emotional stress and reputational harm and litigation fees," among other costs. The Jaguars fired Meyer on Dec. 15, hours after the Times reported Meyer had kicked Lambo during a practice months earlier. Meyer was fired with cause, although the team insists Lambo's accusation had nothing to do with owner Shad Khan's decision to end one of the most tumultuous coaching tenures in NFL history. Since Lambo reported the kicking incident to the Jaguars' legal counsel, his subsequent release violated Florida's Private Sector Whistle Blower's Act, the lawsuit says. Lambo, the fourth-most accurate kicker in NFL history, missed a field-goal attempt in each of Jacksonville's first two preseason games. In a practice before the final exhibition game at Dallas in August, Lambo said he was stretching when Meyer approached him, kicked him in the leg and said, "Hey [expletive], make your [expletive] kicks!" Lambo said he told Meyer to never strike him again, but Meyer responded with, "I'm the head ball coach. I'll kick you whenever the [expletive] I want."

Ravens sign RB Davis

The Baltimore Ravens signed running back Mike Davis to a one-year deal. The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Davis rushed for 503 yards and three touchdowns last season for the Atlanta Falcons. Prior to last season, Davis played two seasons with Carolina, two with Seattle and two with San Francisco. He rushed for a career-high 642 yards in 2020 with the Panthers. Baltimore was without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards for all of last season because of knee injuries.

HOCKEY

Canadiens win draft lottery

The Montreal Canadiens are not only hosting the NHL draft in July, they'll have a chance to be the headliners after winning the draft lottery on Tuesday night. The Canadiens followed a turbulent season in which they finished last in the overall standings by retaining the right to the No. 1 pick. The New Jersey Devils shook up the draft order by winning the second of two lottery drawings and moving from the fifth to second slot in the draft order. The Devils' win bumped Arizona from second to third, Seattle to fourth and Philadelphia to the fifth slot. The remaining slots from 6 to 16 remained unchanged based on where the teams finished in the standings. Montreal finally managed to pick up a big win following a season in which the Canadiens were undone by a series of injuries and free-agent losses, which led to the team firing coach Dominique Ducharme and general manager Marc Bergevin. Kent Hughes took over as GM with Martin St. Louis still holding the title of interim coach. The Canadiens went from reaching the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, which they lost in five games to Tampa Bay, to a 22-49-11 finish -- the franchise's fewest wins in 60-plus-game season.