100 years ago

May 11, 1922

HOT SPRINGS -- Loss estimated at $75,000 was left in the wake of a spectacular fire here late this afternoon, which left the "old city hall" building, a three-story brick structure on Prospect Avenue, a mere shell. The building was owned by the estate of the late D. Burgaurer, and is practically a total loss. The loss on the building is about $20,000. The Sentinel-Record, only morning newspaper, which occupied quarters on the first floor, was damaged by fire and water to the extent of $20,000.

50 years ago

May 11, 1972

• At a Washington press conference this afternoon, Congressman Wilbur D. Mills announced that he had set up a formal organization to work for his nomination at the Democratic national convention. He introduced Patrick T. McGahn of Atlantic City, N.J., as his "national campaign manager." McGahn is a New Jersey trial lawyer who has, in Mills' words, "impeccable credentials as a political strategist, organizer and campaigner." Mills said he would not participate in any of the remaining presidential primaries but would "speak out on the issues." He added: "I will openly and diligently seek delegates who will support my candidacy at the Democratic convention. I will also actively seek the consideration of delegates pledged to other candidates to vote for me when early balloting makes it evident that their first choice candidate cannot win the nomination." Mills said he was seeking the nomination because "I feel that I am the one man who can end the polarization and division that has torn our party apart."

25 years ago

May 11, 1997

WEST HELENA -- Firefighters from Wynne and Jonesboro stood in Saturday so their West Helena colleagues could rest after losing three of their own in a chemical plant explosion Thursday. But some West Helena firemen continued to man their posts, keeping each other company and standing by to direct their helpers should another emergency call come in. White smoke rose Saturday from cardboard containers burning under the rubble that was the BPS Inc. pesticide packaging plant.

10 years ago

May 11, 2012

FAYETTEVILLE -- Hackers breached a third-party, Maine-based data server that contained information from the University of Arkansas Computer Store, the university said Thursday. The data server is hosted and maintained by the University of Maine at Orono, which provides support for computer stores for several other universities. The University of Arkansas Computer Store offers online shopping for computer-related hardware and software. At least seven customers' complete credit-card numbers were located on the server that was hacked, but no security codes or authentication data were stored there. UA officials first learned of the incident April 27. The system was taken off-line that day and officials began working with the service provider, forensic investigators and law enforcement to determine what data might be affected, according to a news release from the university.