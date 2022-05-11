Police: Teen arrested in April shooting death at Hope park

A 16-year-old boy was arrested last week in a shooting at a park in Hope in April that left one person dead and one person injured, police announced Tuesday.

The teen, whose name wasn't released, faces a charge of first-degree murder and engaging in violent criminal group activity, according to the Hope Police Department on Tuesday. Police said he was taken into custody on Thursday.

The shooting happened April 10 at Northside Park, 1709 N. Spruce St., police said. One victim, 24-year-old Bernard McCarthur Jr. of Hope, was taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

Another victim, 26-year-old Stevaughn Johnson of Hope, was also hospitalized for treatment of a gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Police said the teen was being held in a juvenile facility, but did not disclose its location.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.