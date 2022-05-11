Retired librarian named to North Little Rock School Board

Retired librarian Valerie McLean will be the newest member of the North Little Rock School Board.

The board appointed McLean to the Zone 6 seat, after Jon "J.T." Zakrzewski stepped down last month. McLean was one of five candidates the board interviewed during its May 5 meeting. The board voted unanimously to approve McLean's appointment.

During her interview, McLean said she wanted to improve teacher retention and to expand foreign language offerings in the North Little Rock School District. McLean also said district spending needed to match academic performance if the district wanted to improve its declining enrollment.

"Our budget has to match what our goals are," McLean said. "We have to make sure that we are spending money on the things that are important to us."

McLean worked as a media specialist in the North Little Rock district for 28 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. McLean also serves on the North Little Rock Library Commission.