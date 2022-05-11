Rogers council makes more city growth map changes

Other business

The Rogers City Council on Tuesday:

• Approved unanimously the reimbursement of $212,360.30 from the city’s street fund reserves to the Arkansas Department of Transportation for an abandoned street improvement project at Eighth and Easy streets.

• Approved unanimously the purchase of 64 self-contained breathing apparatus units and related equipment for $695,920 for the Fire Department.

• Approved unanimously the disposal of unusable and nonrecyclable furniture, including about 25 chairs, from the Rogers Public Library.

• Approved unanimously the sale of a city-owned lot, located to the west of the dog park at Railyard Park, to CBTR Outdoors LLC.

• Tabled a request from Abelardo Fuentes to rezone 262 E. Pine St. from the residential duplex and patio home zoning district to the neighborhood transition zoning district.

• Approved unanimously a request from Ganoung Living Trust to rezone 0.8 acres south of West Elm Street and east of South 21st Street from the highway commercial zoning district to the uptown neighborhood transition zoning district.

• Approved unanimously a request from Laura Arondo to rezone 0.34 acres at 901 W. Cypress St. from the highway commercial zoning district to the residential single-family zoning district.

ROGERS -- The City Council approved changes Tuesday to the city's comprehensive growth map that will take effect immediately.

Council members voted unanimously to adopt the recommended changes.

The comprehensive growth map guides development decisions in the city by identifying where development should take place.

"This is to adopt the actual map that incorporates previous changes made textually to the comprehensive growth map along with the northwest corner of the Pleasant Grove interchange," city development director John McCurdy said.

The changes redesignate parcels southwest of the Pleasant Grove interchange and west of Interstate 49 as a part of a regional growth center while maintaining a buffer near existing residential areas.

The regional center designation will help the property to develop in the area west of the interstate, according to McCurdy.

"We're doing a stormwater study out there right now," he said. "Between water issues and future roads, we estimate that the undevelopable land could be as much as 30 or 35% of the total area out there. So this would allow for more compact development, short of setbacks, more like what we see in the uptown area around Pinnacle right now."

Other changes will expand the southwest border of the map's uptown regional center to include part of two parcels owned by Tallchamps near the Pinnacle Country Club.

Regional growth centers are mixed-use urban cores that function as regional hubs for commerce, arts and entertainment, living, recreation and retail, according to the comprehensive growth map. Neighborhoods allow for single-family residential and may include schools, resource centers and places of worship, it states.

The council voted April 26 to expand the northern boundary of the map's uptown regional center in the Pinnacle Hills area to include the Pinnacle Springs commercial subdivision and Village on the Creeks, near Interstate 49 and New Hope Road.

In other business, the council approved rezoning requests related to the construction of multiple houses, townhomes and brownstones off South Bellview Road. The council approved both requests unanimously.

Bespoke Homes hopes to construct single-family cottages, homes and two-story brownstones on 5.6 acres at the southwest corner of South Bellview Road and West Drive, according to a staff report.

The company also wants to build townhomes on 2.5 acres at the northwest corner of South Bellview and West Emerald Heights roads. McCurdy noted residents expressed concerns about that development related to traffic and drainage.

"The concern was that there's a single point of entrance and exit with the original proposal off [West Emerald Heights Road], which backs up during school hours and at other times," he said. The site is just north of Bellview Elementary School.

He said the developers have adjusted their proposal to include a second entrance onto Bellview Road due to residents' requests.

As for the flooding issue, he said the project still has to go through large-scale development review to look at the engineering around the stormwater infrastructure improvements that will be made.

"We'll hold them to task to make sure it's designed and constructed properly," McCurdy said.