Rookie Detmers tosses no-hitter as Angels rip Rays

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Los Angeles Angels rookie Reid Detmers pitched the majors' second no-hitter this season, cruising after he benefitted from a borderline error call in the seventh inning as Los Angeles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 12-0 Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old left hander threw a career-high 108 pitches in his 11th big league start, striking out 2 and walking 1. He completed the 12th no-hitter in franchise history when Yandy Diaz grounded out shortstop Andrew Velazquez to end the game.

"I just blacked out," Detmers said. "I don't know."

He got a crucial assist from the official scorer in the seventh.

Brett Phillips reached with one out when first baseman Jared Walsh ranged to his right and bobbled Phillips' grounder. The crowd of 39,313 at Angel Stadium cheered and Walsh clapped moments later when the videoboard showed the play was ruled an error.

Otherwise, Detmers hardly had any close calls. He retired his first 15 hitters before Taylor Walls drew a lead-off walk in the sixth. Third baseman Anthony Rendon then made a nice leap to snag Vidal Bruján's line drive, and Kevin Kiermaier ground into a double play to end the inning.

Detmers made a nice defensive play in the fifth when he quickly snagged a grounder up the middle by Randy Arozarena.

The son of a former minor league pitcher with the St. Louis Cardinals, Detmers was the 10th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of the University of Louisville and made his big-league debut last year. His father, Kris Detmers, spent part of three seasons with the Arkansas Travelers in 1996-98.

He came into the game with a 2-4 career mark and a 6.33 ERA. He was 1-1 with a 5.32 ERA in his first five starts this season.

It was the first time Detmers had gone even seven innings in a game. His previous career best was six last season against Houston. He'd never thrown more than 97 pitches in a big league game, either.

ASTROS 5, TWINS 0 Justin Verlander missed out on his fourth no-hitter by five outs but still faced the minimum through eight innings, and visiting Houston beat Minnesota for its eighth straight win. Twins third baseman Gio Urshela singled to right field with one out in the eighth to end the bid.

TIGERS 6-1, ATHLETICS 0-4 In a matchup of last-place teams, Detroit ended a 27-inning scoreless streak in the opener, during which it was visiting team in a doubleheader caused by the lockout. Oakland then won for the second time in 12 games and sent the Tigers to their seventh loss in eight games.

WHITE SOX 4, GUARDIANS 1 Gavin Sheets homered in his second straight game, Tim Anderson had three hits and host Chicago White Sox topped Cleveland.

YANKEES 6, BLUE JAYS 5 Aaron Judge hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning for his first walk-off home run in the major leagues as host New York defeated Toronto.

RANGERS 6, ROYALS 4 Corey Seager snapped an 0-for-16 slump with two home runs and host Texas Rangers opened a nine-game homestand by beating Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 4, NATIONALS 2 James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead score during a three-run sixth inning as visiting New York beat Washington.

DODGERS 11, PIRATES 1 Justin Turner hit three of the Dodgers' eight doubles and finished with four hits and four RBI in visiting Los Angeles' victory over Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 5, REDS 4 Luis Urías hit a tying home run as visiting Milwaukee held off Cincinnati to stop the Reds' season-high two-game winning streak.

INTERLEAGUE

ORIOLES 5, CARDINALS 3 Cedric Mullins and Tyler Nevin each homered and Kyle Bradish struck out 11 over seven innings, leading visiting Baltimore over St. Louis.

RED SOX 9, BRAVES 4 Rafael Devers hit his first career grand slam and visiting Boston Red Sox beat Atlanta to end a five-game losing skid.