Seattle's Space Needle painted original 'Galaxy Gold' for 60th anniversary

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:53 p.m.
Visitors take in the views from the Space Needle in Seattle as seen from nearby Kerry Park in this combination photo. The top photo, taken May 10, 2022, shows the Space Needle painted in its original color of "galaxy gold" in honor of the attraction's 60th anniversary. The bottom photo, taken June 30, 2021, shows the attraction before the retro paint job. (AP/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE — The roof of Seattle’s iconic Space Needle has been painted “Galaxy Gold” - the original color of the landmark when it opened during the city’s 1962 World’s Fair.

The 605-foot tower’s paint job is part of the 60th anniversary of Seattle Center, the 74-acre campus that was built for the World’s Fair and now features a sports and performing arts stadium, cultural centers, the city’s popular independent radio station and other amenities.

The anniversary celebration, which began in April, continues for six months.

