State accidents leave 2 drivers, pedestrian dead on roadways

Three people were killed and seven more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Tuesday morning, according to preliminary reports by Arkansas State Police.

Alvin Shavers, 41, of Dover was struck and killed by a vehicle just after 2:45 a.m. on Arkansas 7 in Dover. Shavers was reportedly walking in the road when a northbound 2012 Kia Soul hit him, causing a fatal injury.

Jeffrey Watson, 39, of Pocahontas was killed in a head-on collision just before 6 a.m. on U.S. 63 near Sedgewick.

Watson, driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee, was southbound on the highway and crossed into the turn lane, where he struck a 2016 Ford F150 that was waiting to turn.

The driver of the F150, Jose Arriaza, 35, of Jonesboro was injured in the wreck, as were passengers Sayra Lopez, 37, Kenya Lopez, 41, and Ever Lopez, 24, all of Jonesboro.

Howard Carrithers, 62, of Little Rock died around 7:20 a.m. in a head-on crash on Arkansas 60 near Perryville.

Carrithers' Yamaha X-17 was westbound when a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer driving in the oncoming lane struck him. The Yamaha came to a rest on its side while the Blazer struck a ditch and overturned.

The driver and a passenger of the Chevrolet, both unidentified minors, were injured in the wreck.

State troopers investigating each of the wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time.