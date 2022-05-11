Summer is a noun

If we read the top of this page correctly, today is May 11. We are weeks and weeks away from the actual start of summer, which comes in the third week of June.

June 21, to be exact.

But today the temperature could reach 96 degrees in Little Rock. And 95 degrees Thursday. And, as per usual when it gets that hot, we might see some thunderstorms in the afternoons.

Then it's supposed to get downright chilly at 88 degrees over the weekend, before climbing back into the 90s again.

And so it begins . . . .