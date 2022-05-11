Sections
Train derails between Fort Smith and Van Buren, snarls traffic

by Monica Brich | Today at 12:01 p.m.
Traffic stalls Wednesday, May 11, 2022 after a train derailment in Van Buren. (Courtesy Photo/Crawford County Emergency Communications Center)

VAN BUREN -- A train partially derailed on the Arkansas River Bridge between Sebastian and Crawford counties on Wednesday, causing some traffic during for morning commuters near Arkansas 59.

James Young, traffic signal technician for the city, said traffic had begun moving about 10:45 a.m.

Ron Sparks, police chief for the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, said the southbound train derailed at 1:30 a.m. when the first engine came off the tracks. The train had 82 cars. Sparks said there was a small amount of diesel spilled into the river and the Coast Guard had be called as a precaution and was on the scene to deal with the spill.

Sparks said the rail has been cleared, but the derailed engine is still on the bridge and the railroad was working to remove the engine.

Sparks said there were no injuries reported.


