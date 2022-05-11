Two more states vote in primaries

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska and West Virginia held primary elections Tuesday, with select races providing some measure of the former president's enduring sway with GOP voters.

Jim Pillen, a hog farm owner and veterinarian, won Nebraska's crowded Republican primary for governor on Tuesday over a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump.

Pillen defeated eight challengers, including Charles Herbster, a Trump-backed businessman accused late in the campaign of groping young women, and Brett Lindstrom, a state senator and Omaha financial adviser who was generally viewed as a more moderate choice.

The allegations against Herbster, however, didn't stop the former president from holding a rally with him earlier this month.

"I really think he's going to do just a fantastic job, and if I didn't feel that, I wouldn't be here," Trump said at the rally at a racetrack outside Omaha.

Pillen was endorsed by many top GOP leaders in the state, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Gov. Kay Orr, and renowned former University of Nebraska football coach and congressman Tom Osborne. Ricketts, the incumbent, was prevented by term limit laws from running again.

Lindstrom has faced a barrage of attacks as well, with third-party television ads funded by Ricketts that portray him as too liberal for the conservative state.

Pillen will face off in November's general election against Democrat Carol Blood, a state senator. Nebraska hasn't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994.

Blood defeated Roy Harris, a little-known primary candidate who didn't actively campaign. She was first elected to the Legislature in 2016 after serving on the City Council in Bellevue, an Omaha suburb.

In Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District, in the Omaha area, three-term Republican Rep. Don Bacon won the primary over long-shot candidate Steve Kuehl, an Omaha consultant who got a shoutout from Trump when the former president visited earlier this month.

Trump stopped far short of officially endorsing Kuehl, however, saying: "I think Steve will do well. Good luck, Steve, whoever the hell you are."

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, a Republican, predicted that 35% of registered voters will cast ballots in the primary, the highest percentage since 2006, based on what he's seen so far.

Nebraska Republicans and Democrats picked their candidates to run for the seat previously held by Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned from office and ended his reelection bid in March after he was convicted of federal corruption charges.

State Sen. Mike Flood, a former speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, won the Republican nomination, while state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks won the Democratic nod. Flood will enter the race as a favorite in the Republican-heavy 1st Congressional District, which includes Lincoln, small towns and a large swath of eastern Nebraska farmland.

WEST VIRGINIA VICTORIES

Despite Trump's loss in the Nebraska governor's race, his influence proved decisive in West Virginia, which also held primary elections Tuesday.

The former president's candidate prevailed in a West Virginia congressional primary between two Republican incumbents, with Rep. Alex Mooney defeating Rep. David McKinley.

"Donald Trump loves West Virginia and West Virginia loves Donald Trump," Mooney said in his victory speech.

McKinley was sharply criticized by Trump when he broke with his party as one of 13 Republicans to vote with the Democrats to support President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Trump called McKinley a Republican in name only and endorsed McKinley the day Biden signed the infrastructure law.

West Virginia's election was the first of five primaries in which two incumbent U.S. House members will compete against each other.

Earlier in the night, Trump-endorsed incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller breezed to the Republican nomination in West Virginia's 1st District, defeating four little-known candidates and setting herself on a clear path to reelection.

Miller will vie for her third term in the House in the fall against Democrat Lacy Watson, who was unopposed in the Democratic primary. Watson, of Bluefield, lost in the 2020 Democratic primary in the former 3rd District.

In the rural, geographically vast 3rd Congressional District, Republican U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith easily won his party's nomination. Two Democrats are vying for their party's nomination within the district, which is overwhelmingly Republican.

In West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District general election, Mooney will face openly gay former Morgantown city councilor Barry Wendell, who bested security operations manager Angela Dwyer during Tuesday's Democratic primary.

West Virginia hasn't elected a Democrat to Congress since 2008.

Information for this article was contributed by Grant Schulte, Josh Funk and Leah Willingham of The Associated Press.

Jim Pillen receives a sticker after voting at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Neb., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Eileen T. Meslar/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



Jim Pillen votes at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Neb., on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Eileen T. Meslar/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



Former NFL player Jack Brewer, left, says a prayer with Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster for his accusers to be cast out during a campaign rally, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Neb. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)



Nebraska State Sen. Brett Lindstrom checks over his ballot while voting in the Nebraska primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Lindstrom is running for Governor of Nebraska. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



FILE - Nebraska Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, left, shakes hands with former President Donald Trump during a campaign rally for Herbster, May 1, 2022, in Greenwood, Neb. Nebraska Nebraska Republicans will pick a nominee for governor on Tuesday, May 10, to replace Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, who's prevented by term limit laws from running again. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)



Jim Pillen turns his ballot into Linda Paitz at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Eileen T. Meslar/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



Nebraska Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore, left, takes the ballot from State Sen. Brett Lindstrom after he voted in the Nebraska primary at Flatland Church at Flatland Church on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Lindstrom is running for Governor of Nebraska. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)



Larnisha Dortch fills out her ballot at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Bellevue, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

