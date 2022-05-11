Willing Workers talk finance care

Willing Workers of White Hall’s Extension Homemakers Club discussed financial caregiving, made plans to attend events and discussed making caps and dolls for Arkansas Children’s Hospital.

The club met April 26 at the White Hall Library with President Sarah Payton presiding and welcoming everyone.

Guests present were Madison Reed, granddaughter of member Marnette Reed, and Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences agent.

Kathy Wilson read the Thought of the Month: Bills travel through the mail twice the speed of checks. Cheri Aronowitz read the Handy Hint: Put money aside for a rainy day. Secretary Ellen Bauer called the roll with members answering the question “How do you pay your bills?” Marnette Reed presented the program on “Financial Caregiving — Consider Your Options.” She said if a loved one is having trouble managing their money because of health problems or memory issues or if a person is planning ahead in case they need help in the future, they should know their options, according to a news release.

She said an informal caregiver helps on an as-needed basis and if a person needs more than occasional help, it might be time to name a formal caregiver. She went over the types of Informal Financial Caregivers: Conversation partner; Trusted contact person and Convenience account, and the Formal Financial Caregivers: Power of Attorney; Guardian Trustee and VA fiduciary or SSA representative payee.

People may speak to a broker or banker to see what informal caregiving options are available. Reed passed out a handout with websites to get more information on formal financial caregivers, and a list of questions to ask when choosing a caregiver. She said to Be Prepared and Informed.

Jo Ann Carr, community service chairman, reported the group is nearing the end of the calendar year and recognized member Karen Needler, who has completed 100 caps for the Caps for Arkansas Children’s Hospital project.

Payton showed a cap she was finishing and other members are working on them also. These will be delivered in June.

Dee Kindrick, continuing education and history chairman, reported on some upcoming events including the Strawberry Festival at Cabot set May 29-30.

Reed will teach the county craft class on May 26 at the Extension Office. It will be painting a flag on a T-shirt.

Payton reported that the Fill A Truck Food project at the Home and Garden show was successful and thanked the ones that helped at the show.

She announced the following upcoming events: County Educational Fellowship Trip to Monticello for AEHC South Delta District Rally on May 19.

County Educational Fellowship Trip to Murry’s Dinner Theater on May 25.

State meeting at Little Rock May 31-June 2.

For more information on financial caregiving or a copy of the handout, contact Mary Ann Kizer, at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service, (870) 534-1033. For more information about Extension Homemakers, call any member or Kizer.



