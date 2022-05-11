Younger Musselman given promotion

The University of Arkansas basketball program announced on Tuesday the promotion of Michael Musselman to director of basketball operations after serving three seasons as director of recruiting.

He added the title of assistant director of basketball operations for the 2021-22 season. He replaces Anthony Ruta, who was named an assistant coach shortly after Clay Moser resigned.

The son of Coach Eric Musselman, he will continue to lead the recruiting efforts while handling the day-to-day operations of the program. The 2020 class was ranked No. 5 nationally and featured the Razorbacks' first one-and-done player in program history in guard Moses Moody. He was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors.

The Razorbacks also landed 4-star prospects and top-100 recruits Davonte Davis, Jaylin Williams and Khalen Robinson, who recently announced that he is transferring to Texas A&M.

Arkansas went 25-7 overall, 13-4 in the SEC and reached the Elite Eight in 2020-21. The Razorbacks finished ranked 10th in The Associated Press poll.

Last season, Arkansas won 28 games, reached the Elite Eight and became the first team to defeat an AP No. 1 team during the regular season (Auburn) and in the NCAA Tournament (Gonzaga) in the same season.

Arkansas' 2022 class is ranked No. 2 nationally behind Duke and features 5-stars Nick Smith Jr., Jordan Walsh and Anthony Black along with 4-stars Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning Jr.

Smith finished ranked No. 3 nationally, while Walsh is No. 11 and Black is No. 15.

The previous highest-ranked prospects to sign with the Razorbacks were Bobby Portis in 2013 and B.J. Young in 2011. Both were ranked No. 16.

Prior to Arkansas, Musselman spent one year as a graduate assistant at Nevada in 2018-19 while helping the Wolf Pack to a 29-5 record, a Mountain West Conference championship and a NCAA Tournament berth.

He previously served as a student manager at his alma mater, the University of San Diego. In his four years with the Toreros, he assisted the team in practice sessions, scouting reports, film editing and statistical analysis.

Musselman continues the coaching legacy that was started by his grandfather, Bill Musselman.