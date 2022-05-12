9 candidates file for office in Sherwood

The filing period for municipal elections in the cities of Sherwood and Jacksonville are under way.

Nine people have filed for municipal races in Sherwood, including four for mayor.

So far, no one has filed for any seats opening in Jacksonville, according to the Pulaski County clerk's office.

Here is a list from the county clerk's office of people who had filed through the end of the business day Wednesday.

Sherwood

Mayor

Virginia Hillman Young (incumbent)

Brett Johnson

Shane Foster

MaryJo Heye-Townsell. She is the Ward 2, Position 1 representative on the Sherwood City Council.

City Attorney

Steve Cobb (Incumbent)

City Clerk

Charlotte Watson

City Council

Ward 1, Position 1

April Ford Broderick (Incumbent)

Ward 3, Position 1

Beverly Williams (Incumbent)

Ward 4, Position 1

Timothy W. McMinn (Incumbent)

The offices up for election in Sherwood are Mayor, City Attorney, City Clerk, Treasurer, Ward 1, Position 1; Ward 2, Position 1; Ward 3, Position 1; and Ward 4, Position 1.

In Jacksonville, the offices open for election are Mayor, City Attorney, City Clerk/Treasurer, and City Council (Ward 1 through 5, Positions 1), according to the city clerk's office.

The filing deadline is noon May 23.

The filing period for elections in other Pulaski County municipalities has not yet started.

The elections, which are nonpartisan, will be held in November.