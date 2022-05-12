Arkansas adds 258 covid cases, raising active cases to 2-month high

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Thursday by 258, helping push the number of active cases above 2,200 for the first time in two months.

The increase in covid-19 cases was larger by 14 than the one on Wednesday, but it was smaller than the spike of 279 cases the previous Thursday. That May 5 increase in covid cases remains the largest in the past seven weeks.

The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas rose Thursday by one, to 51, one day after falling by 14.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by five, to 11,415.

The average daily increase in the state's covid case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 194. The decline followed two days of increases, though Thursday's average daily increase was still up from an average of 146 a day the previous week.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of covid cases in the state that were considered active rose by 138, to 2,257, the largest total since the 2,196 reported on March 12.

After rising by one on Tuesday, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained for a third day at 12.

The number who were in intensive care, which fell by three on Wednesday, rose Thursday by one, to 21.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the Health Department has reported 837,977 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 824,069 are considered recovered.