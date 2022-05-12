The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF MAY 11, 2022

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-21-393. Jeffery Dunlap v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CR-21-394. Jeffery Dunlap v. State of Arkansas, from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct sentencing order. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-21-259. Irag Rovnaghi v. Turag Ronaghi d/b/a Ronaghi International Rug Gallery, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-21-260. Raheem Deshun Stackhouse v. State of Arkansas, from Crittenden County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

CV-21-288. Brenda Berryhill, Administratrix of the Estate of Ronnie Lynn Hill II v. Angela and Phillip Lester, from Columbia County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-21-243. Kimberly Stone Griffith v. Desiderio Juarez, Pulaski Bank & Trust Co., M. Shane Brosh, Lee Ann Brosh, Veronica Kaye Allen, Richard N. Allen, and Estate of Charlotte Jeanne Stone, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Whiteaker, J., agrees. Murphy, J., concurs.

CV-21-281. Jamie Clark v. Steve Clark, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Whiteaker and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CV-21-161. Mandi Cordell v. Matthew Hylle, from Cross County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-21-251. Jessica Joheim v. Meredith Joheim, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Third Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-21-520. Correy Crawford v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

CV-20-610. Petit Jean Electric Cooperative Corporation; Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation; and Scenic Hill Solar, LLC v. Arkansas Public Service Commission; Arkansas Advanced Energy Association, Inc.; Arkansas Electric Energy Consumers, Inc.; National Audubon Society, Inc.; and Sierra Club, from the Arkansas Public Service Commission. Affirmed in part; reversed in part. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, Klappenbach, Barrett, and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-21-254. Janice Johnson v. Director, Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-21-604. Randy Mitchell v. State of Arkansas, from Sharp County Circuit Court. Appeal dismissed without prejudice. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-19-499. John Ray Dye and Bobby Jo Dye v. Precision Foundation Specialties & Flow Rite Drainage Solutions, Inc., from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed on direct appeal; reversed and remanded on cross-appeal. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

CV-21-603. Miguel Campos v. Arkansas Department of Human Services; and S.M. and M.C., from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

E-21-243. Kara Wright v. Director, Arkansas Department of Commerce, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Klappenbach, Barrett, and Brown, JJ., agree. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., dissent.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CR-21-530. Stevie Lee Young, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

CV-21-263. Jordan Mason, Deceased v. Wilson Brothers Lumber Company, LLC; Praetorian Insurance Company; and Frank & Grady, LLLP, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

E-21-222. Alicia Erives v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

E-21-226. Alicia Erives v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Affirmed. Virden and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-21-44. Angela Moody v. Edward Moody, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Dismissed without prejudice. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

CV-21-495. Little Rock Ambulance Authority & Arkansas Municipal League Workers' Compensation Trust v. James Binkley, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed on direct appeal; reversed and remanded on cross-appeal. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CR-21-351. Steven Stuebinger v. State of Arkansas, from Marion County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

CR-21-352. Steven Stuebinger v. State of Arkansas, from Marion County Circuit Court. Reversed. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-19-996. Shelbie T. McCue, Jeremy McCue, and Ashle Ware v. Michael H. Dominguez, Eduardo Contreras, and Stratford Insurance Company, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-160. Crissy Schnick v. Gary Russell, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-21-591. Amber Prescott v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Crawford County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Vaught and Brown, JJ., agree.