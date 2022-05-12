Arkansas earns spot at NCAAs

The No. 20 University of Arkansas women's golf team slid backward all day in the third round of the NCAA Ann Arbor (Mich.) Regional but managed to hang on down the stretch to earn a spot at the NCAA Championships in two weeks.

The Razorbacks carded a 14-over par 287, their worst round of the regional by seven shots, but tied host and No. 18 Michigan at 28 over for third place on the par-71 University of Michigan Golf Course.

"We played amazing golf the first two days," Arkansas Coach Shauna Taylor said. "Obviously on a championship course, it required everything. It was tough. But at the end of the day it's about punching our ticket and advancing. I'm just really proud of our team for their effort and all their hard work."

The Razorbacks qualified for the program's 12th NCAA championship and their first since the 2019 team made the final eight while hosting at The Blessings Golf Club in Johnson.

Arkansas was one of three SEC teams along with Georgia and Mississippi State which did not reach the eight-team match-play portion of the SEC Championships but still qualified for nationals.

Top seed and No. 5 San Jose State fired its second even-par round in a row to overtake No. 8 Virginia and win the regional at 10 over. The No. 8 Cavaliers were second at 13 over, 15 shots ahead of the Razorbacks and Wolverines, who shared the final qualifying spot.

The top four teams from each of six regionals will make up the 24-team field at the NCAAs in Scottsdale, Ariz., on May 20-25.

Arkansas opened the day with an 18-shot advantage over fifth-place Virginia Tech. The Hokies, teeing off an hour earlier than the Razorbacks, attacked the course and gained ground throughout the round, eventually closing to within three shots.

"I think it was like, 'If we don't get it together we're going to be sitting at home,' " Taylor said she was thinking midway through the round. "They almost freed up a bit. I think we came out of the gates a little scared, a little tentative. Pressure can make you do some funny things and I think they felt it. We did a great job of settling down."

Virginia Tech carded a 5-under 279, the best round at the regional, and reached the clubhouse at 31 over, but the Razorbacks finished solid to keep the Hokies at bay.

San Jose State's Natasha Andrea Oon shot 68 on Wednesday to run away with the medalist title at 6 under, five shots clear of Virginia Tech's Emily Mahar.

Junior Ela Anacona led the Razorbacks with a 2-over 73 on Wednesday, and her final score of 2-over 215 was good for a tie for fifth place with three other golfers.

"Ah man, I love that kid," Taylor said. "She does everything we ask her to do I love that she was rewarded this week and really helped our team. Gosh, we couldn't have done it without her."

Junior Julia Gregg had a key birdie on the par-4 17th and posted a 3 over on Wednesday. Gregg claimed 15th place at 6 over for the tourney.

The Razorbacks' other counting scores came from junior Kajal Mistry and sophomore Miriam Ayora with rounds of 75 and 76, respectively. Ayora, who played the final seven holes at 1-under par, tied for 19th at 9 over. Mistry, who had a team-high two birdies on Wednesday, tied for 32nd place at 13 over.

The Razorbacks' non-counting score came from freshman Ffion Tynan's 8-over 79, which landed her in a tie for 43rd at 17 over.

The SEC dominated at the six regionals, qualifying nine of its 12 teams who made the NCAA field, including a regional win for host Vanderbilt at the NCAA Franklin (Tenn.) Regional.

The Razorbacks and Commodores will be joined at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale by conference mates Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, SEC champion LSU, Mississippi State, South Carolina and Texas A&M. Auburn, which was 10 shots out of qualifying entering the final round at the NCAA Stillwater (Okla.) Regional, shot a 12 under on Wednesday to tie Oklahoma State for the final spot from the region.