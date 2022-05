Hot Springs, 1913: Taken at Happy Hollow, this card reads "Every day is springtime here, Violets in bloom, Rose bushes in bud. Am 9 pounds heavier than when I left KKK, everything on the go. 8 days here yet." KKK was short for Kankakee, Ill., where the card was sent.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203