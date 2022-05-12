Community briefs: Arsenal to destroy obsolete items

Arsenal to destroy items

Residents living close to Pine Bluff Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear small explosions or see smoke coming from the site today. Personnel from the Little Rock Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Detachment will be destroying obsolete production items during the morning, according to a news release.

Free legal clinic set for senior citizens

WILLS on WHEELS, a free legal clinic for low-income seniors will be held from 10 a.m. to noon May 27 at the Strachota Senior Citizens Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave.

The legal clinic is sponsored by the Center for Arkansas Legal Services and Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

Legal assistance will be offered for issues such as preparing Beneficiary deeds, affidavit of small estate, power of attorney, advanced directives, and guardianships of minors. Details: Center for Arkansas Legal Services, (501) 376-3423.

UAM Kids' University set for July 11-14

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering first through sixth grades in the fall.

The camp aims to cultivate new interests, expand knowledge and spark imagination and creativity in children in a non-graded environment, according to a news release.

The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions.

Early registration runs through May 31. If participants sign up and pay by May 31, the registration fee is $80. If they sign up and pay between June 1 and June 21, the registration fee is $100. After June 21, the registration fee is $125. The fee includes a T-shirt and all supplies.

Checks made payable to "UAM Kids' University" can be mailed to Attn: Rebecca Newton, P.O. Box 3608, Monticello, AR 71656. Payments may also be made over the phone by contacting the UAM Cashier's Office at (870) 460-1043.

To reserve each child's spot, parents should complete a separate registration form and pay registration fees for each child who will participate.

Register online at https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.