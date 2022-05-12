BSR logs 47% rise in profits from 1Q

Profits jumped 47% in the first quarter for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust, the Little Rock company reported, as it ended a 13-quarter spree of either acquiring or selling an apartment property.

BSR produced net operating income of $19.6 million in the period ending March 31, up from $13.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted funds from operations -- for a real estate investment trust the equivalent of earnings per share -- were up nearly 82% to 20 cents per unit from 11 cents a year ago.

Profits climbed on a revenue increase of 45.7%, rising to $37.5 million in the first quarter from $25.8 million over the same period last year.

"We are thrilled to be generating such strong financial performance," Chief Executive Officer Dan Oberste told investors and industry analysts on a conference call Wednesday.

The company is thriving from economic growth in key Texas markets where it has pushed expansion through acquisitions: Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, officials said. Those markets are spawning "elevated rent growth" that the company projects will continue through 2023 as demand for apartments outpaces supply, Oberste said.

In the quarter, weighted average rent for BSR's apartments -- the company owns and manages 8,666 units -- swelled by 19%, increasing to $1,349 per unit compared with $1,134 per unit last year. The company also said occupancy remains strong, remaining at 94.5% in this year's first three months -- same as in 2021's first quarter.

"We generated robust growth across all of our key financial measures, supported by very strong rental market conditions in our core Texas markets," Oberste said on the call.

Since going public in May 2018 -- the company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange -- BSR has been aggressive in shedding older apartment complexes and acquiring newer ones, with a focus on the three Texas markets as well as Oklahoma City and Northwest Arkansas. The company owns and manages 31 properties, primarily in those areas.

BSR remains interested in expansion opportunities though no new acquisitions are in the pipeline, according to Oberste. The first quarter of 2022 was the first since the third quarter of 2018 that BSR has not sold a property or acquired a new one.

Current market conditions are not favorable to the company's traditional capital strategy for making acquisitions. Volatile interest rates have also dampened opportunities, though Oberste said Wednesday the company will assess further expansion moving forward.

"We continue to surveil these markets," Oberste added.

BSR's stock closed Wednesday at $16.50, down just more than 4%.