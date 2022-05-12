Calendar 5-12-22

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Election-related dates set

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office reminds voters of upcoming dates in preparation for the primary election: Early voting underway at the courthouse through Friday, May 13, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 14, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 16, through Friday, May 20, (8 a.m.-6 p.m.); Saturday, May 21, (10 a.m.-4 p.m.); Monday, May 23, (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.) May 17 -- Last day to receive applications for absentee voting by mail, fax, or email; and last day to mail absentee ballots. May 20 -- Last day to transfer voters into Jefferson County. May 24 -- Election day (7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the polling locations). Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Thursday, May 12

Arsenal to destroy items

Residents living close to Pine Bluff Arsenal should not be alarmed if they hear small explosions or see smoke coming from the site today. Personnel from the Little Rock Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Detachment will be destroying obsolete production items during the morning, according to a news release.

Summit to host band

concert

The Pine Bluff Community Band will present a spring concert at 6 p.m. Thursday at Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road. A variety of music will be played from marches to "big band" swing. The public is invited to attend and the concert is free, according to a news release.

Veterans Legal Clinic set

The Veterans Legal Clinic will be open from 9-11 a.m. May 12 at the Sgt. Elga Lee Roberts Veterans Center, 114 S. State St. The Center for Arkansas Legal Services conducts the free clinic, according to a news release. The clinic may help veterans with issues such as VA benefits, child support issues, domestic violence protection, collections, filing bankruptcy, housing, expungement of criminal records, and assistance with seeking SNAP or other public benefits. The city of Pine Bluff hosts the clinic the second Thursday of the month. Details: (870) 541-5495.

Harrington, Penister

reception set at ASC

The public is invited to a free artist reception for the exhibitions "In Between" by Tammy Harrington and "Life's a Card Game" by Rashawn Penister. The reception will be 5-7 p.m. May 12 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. "'In Between combines Harrington's sensibilities as a printmaker with the Chinese folk art of paper cut," according to the news release. Harrington exhibition will be at ASC from May 5 through July 30. Penister's "Life's a Card Game" exhibition features mixed-media portraits inspired by the idiom "to play the cards you're dealt." Penister's exhibition will be at ASC from May 12 through June 25.

ASC slates Art Night on The Block

People are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Art Night on The Block, an activity for all ages from 5-7 p.m. May 12. At ASC's home facility, patrons should stop by for a drop-in reception and to view work by exhibiting artists Tammy Harrington and Rashawn Penister. The ARTSpace on Main will feature a collaborative art project created by Pine Bluff High School, Dollarway High School and Robert F. Morehead Middle School students, who have been working with ASC's Arts in Integration residency artists, Elly Bates, Aida Ayers and Brie Boyce. People can participate in science experiments and learn about the summer camps. Visit ART WORKS on Main to play games in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater.