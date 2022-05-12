Calgary grabs 3-2 advantage

CALGARY, Alberta -- Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis all scored in the third period, leading the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves for the Flames, who can win the series Saturday in Dallas. If necessary, Game 7 would be back in Calgary on Sunday.

Jason Robertson scored the lone goal for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger stopped 29 shots.

Robertson, who had a team-leading 41 goals in the regular season, scored his first in the playoffs at 13:21 of the second period to put the Stars ahead 1-0. He drove in from the boards and wristed a shot that deflected off Markstrom's glove and then off defenseman Noah Hanifin into Calgary's net.

But the line of Backlund, Mangiapane and Lewis struck in the third.

Mangiapane circled out from behind the goal line and centered the puck for Backlund's redirect by Oettinger to make it 1-1 at 6:49 of the third.

The Flames took the lead when Backlund was in the neutral zone and fed a backhand pass to Mangiapane at the Stars' blue line. Mangiapane took three strides in and beat Oettinger's glove with a high shot at 13:20.

Lewis sealed it with an empty-netter with 58 seconds left.

Neither team scored on their two power-play chances and are 2-for-19 in the series.

Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau took a deflected puck in the side of the head at the Stars' blue line. He went to the dressing room for treatment late in the period, but was back in the game in the second period.

-- The Associated Press

Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) checks Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (12) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)



Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) celebrates his goal against the Calgary Flames with teammates center Tyler Seguin (91) and left wing Jamie Benn (14) during the second period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)



Dallas Stars defenseman Joel Hanley (44) checks Calgary Flames left wing Matthew Tkachuk (19) during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)



Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom stops Dallas Stars defenseman Jani Hakanpaa (2) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)



Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Calgary Flames, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)



Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (23) and Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov (16) battle along the boards for the puck during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)



Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) makes a save against Dallas Stars left wing Marian Studenic (43) during the first period of Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

