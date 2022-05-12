Carin Schoppmeyer: Endurance race boosts bike preserve programming

Noon2Moon

Who: Coler Mountain Bike Preserve

What: Inaugural endurance mountain bike race

When: Noon May 14

Where: Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville

Registration: $75 for individuals, $50 per team member

Information: (479) 254-3870 or noon2moonrace.com

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville will play host May 14 to Noon2Moon, its inaugural endurance mountain bike race. Riders may choose 6- or 12-hour rides beginning at noon. Organizers say proceeds from race registration and rider peer-to-peer fundraising will help support preserve programming. Participants may register as solo riders or as teams. There will be prizes and medals for those completing the most laps in their category.

Organizers say the community event will be family friendly, "complete with food trucks, a vendor village, heckle zones and a kids' zone, at the Homestead (across from Airship) and beyond. Cow bells and costumes are encouraged." Spectators can park at 1807 S.W. Second St. in Bentonville and bike or walk to the Homestead via the Applegate Trail.

"Coler Mountain Bike Preserve is a community space provided by the Peel Compton Foundation. Peel Compton Foundation is a local 501(c)3 nonprofit with a mission to connect the community through nature, education, recreation, and preservation."

Coler trails consist of more than "17 miles of flow, cross-country, rock, dual slalom, and flyover trails -- not to mention stone, wood, metal and jump features."

"To say we're excited is an understatement," says Lori Greminger, Coler site manager, "We're ready to show Northwest Arkansas just how much fun an endurance race at Coler can be."

Program offerings for adults and children at the preserve include weekly Tour de Coler group rides, tai chi and parent and child meditation and yoga. Women of Oz: Fundamentals of Biking instruction sessions are set for May 15, June 11 and July 9 with the co-ed WOZ: Riding Fireline on June 25.

Littles on Bikes on May 18 is for 2- to 6-year-olds, and two weeklong summer camps, Coler Kids, for youth 8 to 12 years old, will begin June 6 and July 25.

-- CARIN SCHOPPMEYER

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com