One person died in a vehicle collision with a tractor towing farm equipment Tuesday night in Clay County, according to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police.

Leslie Dunlap, 63, of Reyno was driving east on Arkansas 328 shortly after 8:30 p.m. in a 2009 Chevrolet when she struck a farm implement towed by a tractor heading west on the highway.

A state trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.