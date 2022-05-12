Dillard's reports a $251.1M quarterly profit

Dillard’s Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $251.1 million, compared to $158.2 million a year ago.

On a per-share basis, the Little Rock-based retailer said it had net income of $13.68, up from $7.25 per share a year ago. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $13.37 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $1.61 billion in the period.

"Our customer responded well to our merchandise in the first quarter producing a 23% increase in same-store sales," said Dillard's Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard, II. "We ended the quarter with $862 million in cash after share repurchases totaling $187 million."