For French Hill

The newsroom of this outfit did readers a public service with that Arkansas Voter Guide over the weekend. That's fantastic journalism, if we do say so ourselves. And because the news and opinion sections at this paper are separate operations, we can say so because it isn't ourselves. It's them. Long-time readers will understand.

We note in only a handful of the candidate profiles did our editors have to step in to correct statements with EDITOR'S NOTES. And one of them was in the Republican primary for the U.S. House Second District. We refer you to it. My, but French Hill's opponent do get carried away, doesn't he?

French Hill, a banker by trade, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2015. Before that, he was a deputy assistant secretary of Treasury and senior White House aide to President George H.W. Bush. If, by chance, Congress can implement polices that take on inflation, record debt, the yearly deficit, bogus budgets, difficult trade deals and all these funding deadlines, it's going to need more people like French Hill. That is, people with his expertise.

For more details on French Hill's thinking on conservatism, he has an easy-to-read website. As a conservative, he checks all the boxes. Not only that, he's checked them for years.

But some of us like his carrying on of the Golden Fleece tradition, too. He gives out the award for outrageous overspending in government, in a bid to shine more light on excesses. It is a revived effort from the old William Proxmire days, when members of both parties could prove worried about government spending. But not so worried that they couldn't criticize tongue-in-cheek, emphasis on cheek.

In person, French Hill seems one of the most decent people. A man of conviction. A man of principle.

French Hill has proven a pro at being a U.S. representative. We suggest a vote FOR his primary win.