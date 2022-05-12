Because there’s so much going on in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley — y’all really know how to come out of quarantine! — we’re adding a new Thursday edition of our FYI arts calendar.To submit items to it, email Features Editor Becca Martin-Brown at bmartin@nwadg.com

Barks On The Bricks — Pop-up & gallery exhibitions, 4:30-7:30 p.m. today, with music from 7-10:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. Free. artonthebricks.com.

Today

Crimes & Clues Book Club —

“Blanche Cleans Up” by Barbara Neely, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Gallery Talk — Exploring Deborah Roberts’s Work in “The Dirty South,” 1 p.m., Temporary Exhibition Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

And the Author Is … Book Club — Stephen King, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Old Crow Medicine Show — With Brittany Spencer, doors at 6 p.m., concert at 7 p.m., on the Green at The Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville. $20-$150. themomentary.org .

Levitt Amp Music Series — Opening concert with Chris Cameron & Trey Johnson, 7 p.m., Riverfront Park at 121 Riverfront Drive in downtown Fort Smith. Free.fortsmith.org/2022-levitt-amp-music-series.

Art Reception — For the Spring Art Exhibition, 6-9:30 p.m., Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St.in Rogers. Part of Art on the Bricks.artcollectivegallery.com.

Virtual Lecture — Fahamu Pecou on “The Dirty South,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Fiddler on the Roof” — A revival of the classic musical, 1:30 & 7 p.m. today; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 & 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $55-$102.443-5600, waltonartscenter.org.

“The Revolutionists” — Four tough women come together during the French Revolution’s “Reign of Terror,” 8 p.m. today-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $20 & up. arkansaspublictheatre.org, 631-8988.

Friday

Drop-In Tour — Sculpture, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

Drink & Draw — With Amy Scoggins, 6 p.m., Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Smokey & the Mirror — With 3 Penny Acre and Ryan Pickop, 6:30 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

Saturday

English Ancestors — Genealogy Tips for Beginners, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Studio Demo — Amy Scoggins, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds — With Jennifer Ogle, 11 a.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Discover the Grounds Workshop — With Jennifer Ogle, 1-3 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

A Commemorative Celebration — Of the 1922 Million Dollar Free Bridge, 1:30-4 p.m., Frisco Station Building on the grounds of the Fort Smith National Historic Site. A partnership of the Fort Smith Museum of History, the Fort Smith Historical Society, and the Fort Smith National Historic Site. Free. 783-7841.

CB to You Mobile Art Lab — Drop-in artmaking, 2-5 p.m., Old Town Park in Gravette. Hosted by Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

Adult Workshop — Plein Air, 2-5 p.m., Frank Lloyd Wright House Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

CB to You Community Experience — Hosted and curated by hip-hop artists BAANG, Jasper Logan, and Big Piph, 3-6 p.m., Onyx Coffee Lab’s Rogers HQ. Hosted by Crystal Bridges. Free. 657-2335 or crystal-bridges.org .

Whiskey Myers — With Shane Smith & The Saints and Goodbye June, 6:30 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $30 & up.waltonartscenter.org/AMP.

Arkansauce — With Rachel Ammons & Western Youth, 6:30 p.m., Railyard Live at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers. Free-$20. railyardlive.com/live-events.

“Corps” — Regional premiere of new work by choreographer Milka Djordjevich, 8 p.m. May 14-15, Rode House at The Momentary in Bentonville. $15-$25. themomentary.org.

Check out the SUP page in Friday’s Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and the Sunday What’s Up! magazine for more arts and entertainment events.