Getting it straight

Heath Loftis, a Stuttgart pastor, is one of four candidates vying for the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. Senate in the May 24 primary for the seat now held by Sen. John Boozman. Stories published on Feb. 1, Feb. 4, Feb. 10, April 14, April 19 and April 27 about the primary race failed to mention Loftis is one of the candidates who include Boozman, U.S. Army veteran Jake Bequette of Little Rock and gun range owner Jan Morgan of Hot Springs.