Hometown stars Nelson favorites

McKINNEY, Texas -- Jordan Spieth remembers coming to his hometown a few weeks after winning the Masters for his first major seven years ago.

Now the three-time major champion will get to watch Scottie Scheffler do the same thing today in their pairing at TPC Craig Ranch, the second-year home of the Byron Nelson.

The top-ranked player and winner of four of his last six individual events, Scheffler is now the co-headliner with Spieth. Both grew up in Dallas and starred at the University of Texas.

Scheffler said he and Spieth, who contended as a 16-year-old high schooler in his first pro event at the 2010 Nelson, talked recently about the possibility of playing together near home as fellow major winners for the first time.

"It should be a pretty fun environment for both of us," Scheffler said. "Jordan's an easy guy for me to play golf with and he's fun to watch as well. Hopefully, we'll draw a little bit of a crowd and make some birdies for them."

There's one difference from Spieth's experience in 2015. The PGA Championship was at the end of the summer then. Now it's the next event, at Southern Hills in Tulsa.

Four days in the Texas heat, humidity and wind, just a couple of hundred miles south of a similar climate in Tulsa, should help Scheffler, Spieth and the rest of the 10 players among the world's top 30 in the Nelson field.

While the forecast suggests players won't have to worry much about the heat in Tulsa, temperatures for the Nelson are expected in the 90s all four days. But rain isn't, a year after it plagued Craig Ranch's debut, won by South Korea's K.H. Lee.

The par-72 Craig Ranch layout won't be nearly the test of Southern Hills in a week. Still, world No. 8 Justin Thomas has his mind on prepping -- along with winning.

"If it's easy then it doesn't get you ready for hard, but then if it's too tough then you beat yourself up and you're exhausted going into next week," Thomas said. "So I would like to say this is kind of a perfect balance and a good mixture."

Scheffler and Spieth played together at the Nelson last year, as Spieth tied for ninth for his best finish in the tournament. Scheffler finished 47th.

Both former Longhorns won the last time they played individually -- Scheffler at the Masters and Spieth at the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head.

It's the fourth Nelson for Scheffler, who played three different courses his first three times. The Nelson moved from its longtime home at the TPC Four Seasons in Irving, west of Dallas, to Trinity Forest in southern Dallas for just two events starting in 2018, and now to the northern suburb of McKinney.

"I got a lot of good memories playing this event," Scheffler said, "and I'm looking forward to this week."