



Happy birthday (May 12): Your victories will be satisfying and numerous. Through the next 10 weeks you work unwaveringly, with unshakeable focus and resilient intelligence. A complicated relationship irons out.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Do you know what happens when you wake up a sleepwalker? You'll be tempted to find out, as you'll see the opportunity to nudge an oblivious person into a more alert and aware state.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Everyone is not on the same page. Some around you are not even in the same book. For this story to go right you must establish common ground and build from there.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): If you knew that the best was yet to come, would you stop worrying, settling or putting up with things you don't enjoy? Get ready for your good fortune, it's just around the bend.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The people with more power may be taking too much without even realizing their greed. You can do something to make the distribution of resources more equitable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It is easy to take things for granted, which is precisely why those who don't will stand out. To be rich in gratitude is to be rich indeed! And though the rewards of a thankful heart are inherent, there will be lucrative extra bonus rewards too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may decide to do things differently from how your predecessors did because new tools are available. Experimentation takes time and the risk doesn't always pay off, but you'd be remiss not to try. The future is for the brave!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): As for the one who doesn't understand what you're doing... it could be a perceptual limitation of theirs, but it could also be that you've yet to effectively impart the vision. How can you explain it differently?

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Some were planned, some happened purely by chance, but your various interactions of the day will all seem to point to the same conclusion. It's a sign. Take action.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Choosing from options that are hard to compare will result in decision paralysis. Because the analysis of your options produces no clear winner, you may opt to do nothing at all — which is a favored pick of the fates!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A car can provide the perfect atmosphere to sing, yell, cry, talk and generally express yourself instead of keeping feelings bottled inside where they can cause harm to the body.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The situation involves you, but it's not about you, which comes as a relief. As you let go and watch what happens, your detachment will help you understand where the opportunities lie for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Here's an argument for keeping it simple: If the issue at hand grows more complex, and the stakes are raised too, the analysis of choices will consume more energy, which may lead to decision fatigue and delays.

LOVE IN A RETROGRADE

Words can be the sweetest keys, twisting in places we didn’t even know were locked. The moon in the sign of lovers and partnerships of all kinds forms auspicious angles to Pluto, and then the Mercury retrograde. This bodes well for saying just the right thing to open doors and hearts.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Jason Biggs appeared in television commercials at age 5 and continued on to big hits such as the American Pie franchise and “Orange is the New Black.” His Taurus sun and sensitive Cancer Moon suggests a humor developed as a defense buffer from harsh realities. Venus in witty Gemini notes that in reality Biggs is as funny and charming as the characters he plays on screen.



