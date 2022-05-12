Little Rock police arrest suspect in April 30 shooting death

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a shooting death in April, according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Terry Beckton, 27, is now charged with capital murder in the April 30 shooting death of Setric Millner, 44, at 4411 West 26th St. in Little Rock.

Police named Beckton as a suspect on the day of the killing. Officers have also located a pickup in which Beckton is believed to have fled the scene, although it was not clear if the vehicle led directly to police finding Beckton.

Beckton was being held Thursday evening in the Pulaski County jail, according to an online inmate roster.