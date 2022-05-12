MEET OF CHAMPS: Mountain Home shatters boys 4x800-meter relay record

Meet of Champs results

at Russelville

BOYS

100 1. Jody Easter, McGehee, 10.74; 2. Tyjuan Huffman, Beebe, 10.74; 3. Damari Smith, FS Northside, 10.75; 4. Carter McElhany, Greenbrier, 10.88; 5. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 10.98.

200 1. Damari Smith, FS Northside, 21.52; 2. Josiah Rainey, Sylvan Hills, 21.83; 3. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 21.91; 4. Tyjuan Huffman, Beebe, 21.92; 5. Jody Easter, McGehee, 22.15.

400 1. Adrian Carranco, Beebe, 48.44; 2. Johnny Lewis, North Little Rock, 49.51; 3. Patrick Elliott, Pea Ridge, 49.65; 4. Cade Mann, Pea Ridge, 49.86; 5. Joshua Johnson, LR Parkview, 50.04.

800 1. River Hardman, Russellville, 1:56.91; 2. Hunter Hill, Bentonville, 1:57.21; 3. Julian Carter II, Marion, 1:57.45; 4. Anderson Hodges, Mountain Home, 1:58.08; 5. Ky Bickford, Mountain Home, 1:58.94.

1,600 1. Joseph Bariola, HS Lakeside, 4:21.84; 2. James American Horse, Bentonville, 4:27.38; 3. Zeke McCain, Lake Hamilton, 4:28.29; 4. Hunter Pye, Jessieville, 4:43.89; 5. Isaac Pohlmeier, Ozark Catholic, 4:53.86.

3,200 1. Noah Embrey, Greenwood, 9:32.07; 2. Simon Pisciotta, Bentonville, 9:34.92; 3. Evan Armitage, Lake Hamilton, 9:39.30; 4. Justice Neufeld, Acorn, 9:42.83; 5. Matthew Dunsworth, Clarksville, 9:50.78;.

110 HURDLES 1. Sloan Jones, Fayetteville, 14.86; 2. Garrion Curry, Magnolia, 15.01; 3. Payten Durning, Ozark, 15.02; 4. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 15.02; 5. Josh Lawrence, Vilonia, 15.32.

300 HURDLES 1. Payten Durning, Ozark, 39.35; 2. Brody Patterson, Mountain Home, 39.69; 3. Caden Callahan, West Fork, 40.46; 4. Jakeylon Jones, Prescott, 40.47; 5. Sloan Jones, Fayetteville, 41.56.

400 RELAY 1. Jonesboro (Jordan Hicks, Tyrin Ruffin, Brock McCoy, Erik Wilson), 42.16; 2. North Little Rock, 42.31; 3. Bentonville West; 42.32; 4. LR Parkview; 43.32; 5. Hot Springs, 43.33.

800 RELAY 1. El Dorado (DeAndra Burns Jr., LeVictor Livingston, Quez Waller, Jackie Washington), 1:27.42 (meet record; previous mark 1:30.20 set by Jonesboro, 2021); 2. LR Parkview, 1:29.47; 3. North Little Rock, 1:29.86; 4. Har-Ber, 1:30.49; 5. Ashdown, 1:30.60.

1,600 RELAY 1. Beebe, 3:20.89; 2. Mountain Home, 3:22.92; 3. Har-Ber, 3:24.33; 4. Bentonville, 3:25.37; 5. Rogers, 3:26.75.

3,200 RELAY 1. Mountain Home (Anderson Hodges, Andrew Westphal, Bryson Hodges, Ky Bickford); 7:46.36 (meet record and overall state record; previous mark for both was 7:52.21 by Vilonia, 2021); 2. Fayetteville, 7:49.14; 3. Har-Ber, 7:52.10; 4. Bentonville, 7:57.89; 5. Vilonia, 8:11.02.

DISCUS 1. Jason Patrick Jr., Prescott, 168-0; 2. Jyrin Steward, El Dorado, 159-1; 3. Jaxon Walker, Caddo Hills, 157-1; 4. Garrison Jackson, Gentry, 153-5; 5. Devyn Steingisser, Bryant, 151-4.

HIGH JUMP 1. Cooper Williams, Fayetteville, 6-7; 2. Deshawn Roberts, Hot Springs, 6-6; 3. Trey Haworth, Genoa Central, 6-5; 4. Ivan Martijn, Subiaco Academy, 6-2; 5. Jamie Morris, Nettleton, 6-0.

LONG JUMP 1. DeAndra Burns Jr., El Dorado, 22-11.5; 2. Cam Massey, FS Northside, 22-8; 3. Taylin Paskel, Crossett, 22-7.75; 4. Brevyn Ketter, Charleston, 22-1.25; 5. Kemarrion Hayes, Lafayette County, 21-8.

POLE VAULT 1. Sutton Manatt, Lake Hamilton, 15-7; 2. Quinn Hawkins, Cabot, 15-2; 3. Britton Gage, Ozark, 14-10; 4. Garrett Horton, Lake Hamilton, 14-0; 5. (tie) Michael Davis, Mountain Home and Connor Vogt, Bentonville, 13-6.

SHOT PUT 1. Devyn Steingisser, Bryant, 53-5; 2. Mark Welch, Camden Fairview, 52-9.75; 3. Jace Sutulovich, Siloam Springs, 52-1; 4. Jyrin Steward, El Dorado, 51-11; 5. Brooks Young, Fayetteville, 50-11.75; 6. Zane Manchack, Benton, 50-11.75; 7. Max Meredith, Greenland, 48-7.75; 8. Matt Cooper, Jonesboro, 48-6.75.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Adrian Carranco, Beebe, 45-10; 2. Kemarrion Hayes, Lafayette County, 44-11.75; 3. Delonte Armour, Lake Village, 44-3.5; 4. Benjamin Redix, White Hall, 44-2.75; 5. Chad Blake, Nevada, 43-9.25; 6. Sherman Rester, El Dorado, 43-9; 7. Tyrique Scott, Fayetteville, 43-3.75; 8. Nick Bell, Bentonville West, 42-1.75.

GIRLS

100 1. Raghan Allen, Conway, 12.01; 2. Azaria Austin, LR Central, 12.30; 3. Jalia Bunn, Drew Central, 12.36; 4. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 12.41; 5. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 12.46.

200 1. Raghan Allen, Conway, 24.77; 2. Jocelyn Tate, North Little Rock, 25.14; 3. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 25.37; 4. Nyla Watson, LISA Academy North, 25.71; 5. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 25.71.

400 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 56.91; 2. Anna Woolsey, Ozark, 57.75; 3. Keniyah Bryant, Texarkana, 58.56; 4. Kamree Dye, Pea Ridge, 58.71; 5. Brilynn Findley, Bryant, 59.00.

800 1. Juliah Rodgers, Jessieville, 2:18.33; 2. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 2:18.74; 3. Macy Weathers, Clarksville, 2:20.43; 4. Rylee Walker, Brookland, 2:21.74; 5. Peyton Macejewski, Mount Ida, 2:22.34; 6. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 2:23.56; 7. Taegan Herrien, Bryant, 2:25.94; 8. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 2:26.46.

1,600 1. Juliah Rodgers, Jessieville, 5:13.26; 2. Elise Knight, Valley View, 5:21.44; 3. Brooklyn Nicholson, Russellville, ; 4. Peyton Macejewski, Mount Ida, 5:24.27; 5. Audrey Herrell, Lake Hamilton, 5:35.03.

3,200 1. Olivia Pielemeier, Lake Hamilton, 11:05.06; 2. Rylee Patterson, Mountain Home, 11:37.68; 3. Chloe Weathers, Clarksville, 11:42.10; 4. Ember Chariton, Bentonville, 11:56.17; 5. Riley Ammons, Bentonville, 11:59.34.

100 HURDLES 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 14.82; 2. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 15.22; 3. Solara Kosar, Fayetteville, 15.22; 4. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 15.23; 5. Laylah Reese, Cabot, 15.67.

300 HURDLES 1. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 44.68; 2. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 44.76; 3. Peyton Henson, Beebe, 45.27; 4. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 45.68; 5. Solara Kosar, Fayetteville, 45.98.

400 RELAY 1. El Dorado (Zyron Brock, Asia Caver, Jordan Smith, Breyonna Steward), 48.12; 2. Conway, 48.28; 3. Bentonville, 48.59; 4. Sylvan Hills, 48.83; 5. LR Central, 48.86.

800 RELAY 1. Har-Ber (Kennedy Dykes, Korlynn Hall, Laci Gartside, Kinleigh Hall) 1:41.02 (meet record; previous mark 1:44.09 set by Bryant, 2021): 2. El Dorado, 1:41.50; 3. Bryant, 1:42.11; 4. LR Central, 1:44.52; 5. Beebe, 1:44.73.

1,600 RELAY 1. Bryant (Eliza Parker, Zoe Wilson, Brilynn Findley, Parris Atkins), 3:59.06; 2. Bentonville, 4:01.53; 3. Beebe, 4:06.00; 4. Rogers, 4:07.46; 5. Conway, 4:09.04.

3,200 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Sophia Hinkebein, Macey Hurley, Devyn O’Daniel, Madison Galindo), 9:32.01; 2. Lake Hamilton, 9:40.83; 3. Valley View, 9:54.69; 4. Bentonville West, 9:57.21; 5. Russellville, 10:06.66.

DISCUS 1. Jaden Steeland, DeWitt, 119-11; 2. Kylee Branch, Bryant, 112-8; 3. Winifred Smith, Bentonville, 112-5; 4. Zadie Peters, Russellville, 111-9; 5. McKenzie Bowman, Benton, 107-9.

HIGH JUMP 1. Maylee Leach, Vilonia, 5-5; 2. Carson Defries, Paragould, 5-4; 3. (tie) Davin James, El Dorado, and Kierra Neal, Marion, 5-2; 5. Rachel Wilson, Bentonville West, 5-2.

LONG JUMP 1. Madison Holloway, Conway, 17-11.25; 2. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 17-9; 3. Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills, 17-7.75; 4. Kessiah Bemis, Fayetteville, 17-7.50; 5. Carshaila Rozier, El Dorado, 17-4.

POLE VAULT 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 12-0; 2. Sophia Allen, Sheridan, 11-8; 3. Holly Robinson, Gravette, 11-8; 4. Taylor Hankins, Greenwood, 11-0; 5. Isabel Garton, Fayetteville, 10-6.

SHOT PUT 1. Donna Douglas, Nettleton, 43-6.5; 2. Olivia Nickson, Bentonville West, 41-2; 3. Janiya Harris, Magnolia, 38-7.25; 4. Mona Keita, Bentonville West, 37-10; 5. Mahalya Ahmadou, FS Southside, 37-5.5.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Carshaila Rozier, El Dorado, 39-5; 2. Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills, 37-2.5; 3. Lauren Lain, Bryant, 36-6; 4. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 36-1.75; 5. Karis Martin, Cabot, 35-10.

RUSSELLVILLE -- About the only thing Mountain Home's boys 3,200-meter relay team didn't accomplish last week at the Class 5A State Track and Field Championships was breaking the 8-minute mark.

The Bombers did that -- and a lot more -- Wednesday afternoon during the Meet of Champs at Cyclone Stadium. The quartet of Anderson Hodges, Andrew Westphal, Bryson Hodges and Ky Bickford finished in a time of 7 minutes, 46.36 seconds to break the meet record and the overall state mark.

"It was our first time running our top four boys, and it worked out really well," said Westphal, who ran Mountain Home's third leg. "Obviously, we wanted to chase that state record, and we knew the top four teams would be in contention for it. It went better than we could have imagined."

Mountain Home clipped more than 14 seconds off the time of 8:00.80 it ran to set the Class 5A state meet record last week in Van Buren. It surpassed the previous state record of 7:52.21 set by Vilonia at last year's Meet of Champs, and it is currently the seventh-fastest time run in the nation this spring.

And the Bombers really didn't have much time to spare. Fayetteville and Springdale Har-Ber also had times that would have broken the state record at 7:49.14 and 7:52.10, respectively, while Bentonville was a close fourth at 7:57.89.

"I didn't see our split when I handed off to Ky," Westphal said. "When I saw Ky come through at 6:40 or something like that, I knew we pretty much had it in the bag. It was a matter of whether or not us or Fayetteville was going to get it because Fayetteville was close.

"I thought the best-case scenario was to come away with a state record. We just shaved 18 seconds off our school record from two weeks ago. We figured it would be super-close if we were going to get it. To come here and run a 7:46 is just incredible."

Bentonville made a run for the overall state record in the girls 3,200 relay a close one to the end. The Lady Tigers' team of Sophia Hinkebein, Macey Hurley, Devyn O'Daniel and Madison Galindo won the event with a time of 9:32.01, barely missing the state overall mark set of 9:31.46 set by Bentonville in 2016.

The Lady Tigers, however, took 12 seconds off the time they ran to win the Class 6A state meet last week. Lake Hamilton finished second at 9:40.83, slightly better than the 9:42.05 the Lady Wolves ran to set the Class 5A state meet record last week.

"Those four girls ran at conference and at state, and they really haven't put it together yet," Bentonville Coach Randy Ramaker said. "They were running for the record, and they ran well. It's hot, and you have to push yourself because there's nobody out there really pushing you around.

"I'm proud of what they did, and they pushed themselves. I let them decide what they wanted to do. It was their meet, and I told them they could run whatever they want and do whatever they want."

The only other meet records broken Wednesday came in the 800 relays as Springdale Har-Ber's girls team of Kennedy Dykes, Korlynn Hall, Laci Gartside and Kinleigh Hall finished in 1:41.02. The previous mark was 1:44.09 set by Bryant last year, and two other teams -- El Dorado (1:41.50) and Bryant (1:42.11) -- would have reset the record with their times.

El Dorado's boys team of DeAndra Burns Jr., LeVictor Livingston, Quez Waller and Jackie Washington earned their record moments later with their time of 1:27.42, surpassing the previous mark of 1:30.20 set last year by Jonesboro. Little Rock Parkview and North Little Rock also surpassed the previous record with their times of 1:29.47 and 1:29.86, respectively.