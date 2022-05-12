



• U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., briefly met with reality star and hotel heiress Paris Hilton on Tuesday. The 41-year-old socialite stopped by the Senate to talk about how to continue her advocacy against child abuse. "Met with ParisHilton this week to talk about how we can better serve America's youth," Scott posted on his official Twitter account. Hilton has recently fought to persuade the government to provide better oversight for child care facilities, which range from foster care to boarding schools, that are advertised to wealthy families to handle troubled youths. In October, she spoke in Washington about the abuse she suffered beginning at age 16 while she lived at such a facility in Utah called the Provo Canyon School. Hilton also testified about those experiences at a Utah state committee hearing earlier last year. "Talking about something so personal was and is still terrifying," she said then. "But I can not go to sleep at night knowing that there are children that are experiencing the same abuse that I and so many others went through, and neither should you."

• Authorities will not file criminal charges against former boxing champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced. The San Mateo County district attorney's office said Tuesday it has closed the case and decided against pursuing charges based on "the circumstances surrounding the confrontation." "These include the conduct of the victim leading up to the incident, the interaction between Mr. Tyson and the victim, as well as the requests of both the victim and Mr. Tyson that no charges be filed in this case," District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said. Representatives for Tyson have said he encountered "an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat." The April 20 video shows Tyson leaning over the back of his seat and repeatedly striking the unidentified man in the head, drawing blood. The footage was first shared by TMZ, which said it was recorded on a JetBlue Airways plane bound for Florida. Before the altercation, the other passenger was seen on the video standing over Tyson's seat, waving his arms and talking animatedly while the former boxer sits quietly. Attorneys for Tyson praised the district attorney's decision, thanking law enforcement for "careful, diligent and professional work." Since Tyson, 55, retired from boxing, he has worked as an actor, podcaster and cannabis entrepreneur.





Paris Hilton speaks at a Stop Institutional Child Abuse event, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington. Hilton is in Washington advocating efforts to improve protections of youth in residential programs and facilities. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)







Former boxer Mike Tyson holds a news conference on Feb. 21, 2014, in Bethlehem, Pa. Authorities will not file criminal charges against former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson after he was recorded on video punching a fellow first-class passenger aboard a plane at San Francisco International Airport last month, prosecutors announced Tuesday, May 10, 2022. (Stephen Flood/The Express-Times via AP, File)





