Burrell set to close four mental clinics

Four community mental health clinics in Northwest Arkansas will close on June 30, Springfield-based Burrell Behavioral Health said Wednesday.

The company's Arkansas clinics are in Rogers, Springdale, Harrison and Mountain Home. It has operated in Arkansas since merging with Youthbridge Inc. in May 2019.

Burrell said it's been "unable to overcome sustained and significant losses in the Arkansas Region while still operating at industry best practices."

Of about 85 employees in Arkansas, 42 will be laid off with a chance to apply for open positions at Burrell, working either remotely or moving to Missouri. The rest, who are eligible to get licensed in Missouri as well as Arkansas, will have the opportunity to stay with Burrell and offer virtual services in Missouri.

The company plans to keep its Rogers office open as a "landing spot" for virtual providers serving clients in Missouri. It will not physically offer client services there.

Burrell's behavioral health services include outpatient therapy, psychiatry, and community-based services.

-- Serenah McKay

State gasoline rises to average of $3.99

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas rose to $3.99 on Wednesday, beating the previous record of $3.97 that was recorded on July 17, 2008, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch.

The price was seventeen cents higher than Wednesday last week and $1.26 higher than a year ago.

Texarkana gas stations are charging the most on average at $4.22 while drivers in Fort Smith are paying the least at $3.83 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was $4.40, according to AAA Gas Prices.

The main reason for the recent spike in gas prices has been a volatile global crude oil market. Oil supply concerns stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine and demand for gasoline is propping up oil prices above $100 per barrel. Crude oil prices account for about 60% of the pump price.

"Volatility in the global oil market has set the stage for rollercoaster pump prices to start the summer driving season," said AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Index ends at 760.02 after shedding 16.67

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 760.02, down 16.67.

"The consumer discretionary and information technology sectors led underperformance in the S&P 500 index as equities resumed their downward trend following the April CPI report which came in higher than expectations" said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.