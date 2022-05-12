Northwest Arkansas and River Valley area high school graduations

Today
Huntsville High School -- 7 p.m., Eagle Stadium
Friday
Thaden School -- 6 p.m., at the school
Gentry High School -- 6:30 p.m., Bill George Arena at John Brown University
Ozark High School -- 7 p.m., Hillbilly Stadium
Midland High School -- 7:30 p.m., at the school
Saturday
Gravette High School -- 10 a.m., Lions Den Arena
Pea Ridge High School -- 2 p.m., at the school
Prairie Grove High School -- 6 p.m., Tiger Stadium
West Fork High School -- 6 p.m, at the school
Alma High School -- 7 p.m., Charles Dyer Arena
Sunday
Life Way Christian School -- 2:30 p.m., at the school
Tuesday
Future School of Fort Smith -- 5 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center at Fort Smith Convention Center
Premier High School -- 6 p.m., Shiloh Square, Springdale
Farmington High School -- 7 p.m., Cardinal Stadium
Shiloh Christian School -- 7 p.m., at the school
Wednesday
Rogers New Technology High School -- 6 p.m., Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville
May 19
Haas Hall Academy -- 6:30 p.m., Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville
Fayetteville High School -- 7 p.m., Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville
Fort Smith Northside High School -- 7 p.m., Mayo-Thompson Stadium
Lincoln High School -- 7 p.m., Wolfpack Stadium
Mulberry High School -- 7:30 p.m., at the school
May 20
Rogers Heritage High School -- 5 p.m., Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville
Bentonville West High School -- 6 p.m., Wolverine Stadium
The New School -- 6 p.m., at the school
Decatur High School -- 7 p.m., Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University
Elkins High School -- 7 p.m., Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville
Fort Smith Southside High School -- 7 p.m., Jim Rowland Stadium
Greenwood High School -- 7 p.m., Smith Robinson Stadium
Springdale's Archer Learning Center -- 7 p.m., Pat Walker Theater at Springdale High School
Mountainburg High School -- 7:30 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Lavaca High School -- 8 p.m., Hobbs Memorial Stadium
Rogers High School -- 8 p.m., Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville
Van Buren High School -- 8 p.m., Citizens Bank Stadium
May 21
Springdale High School -- 8 a.m., Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville
Bentonville High School -- 10 a.m., Tiger Stadium
Eureka Springs High School -- 10 a.m., at the school
Ozark Catholic Academy -- 10 a.m., The Jones Center, Springdale
Siloam Springs High School -- 11 a.m., Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville
Springdale Har-Ber High -- Noon, Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville
Tyson School of Innovation -- 3 p.m., Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville
May 22
Founders Classical Academy -- 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
May 28
Fayetteville Christian School -- 3 p.m.
June 3
Arkansas Arts Academy -- 7 p.m., at the high school campus
Note: Hackett High School, Mansfield High School, Cedarville High School and Providence Academy have already held their graduation ceremonies.