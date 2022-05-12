Northwest Arkansas and River Valley area high school graduations

Today

Huntsville High School -- 7 p.m., Eagle Stadium

Friday

Thaden School -- 6 p.m., at the school

Gentry High School -- 6:30 p.m., Bill George Arena at John Brown University

Ozark High School -- 7 p.m., Hillbilly Stadium

Midland High School -- 7:30 p.m., at the school

Saturday

Gravette High School -- 10 a.m., Lions Den Arena

Pea Ridge High School -- 2 p.m., at the school

Prairie Grove High School -- 6 p.m., Tiger Stadium

West Fork High School -- 6 p.m, at the school

Alma High School -- 7 p.m., Charles Dyer Arena

Sunday

Life Way Christian School -- 2:30 p.m., at the school

Tuesday

Future School of Fort Smith -- 5 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center at Fort Smith Convention Center

Premier High School -- 6 p.m., Shiloh Square, Springdale

Farmington High School -- 7 p.m., Cardinal Stadium

Shiloh Christian School -- 7 p.m., at the school

Wednesday

Rogers New Technology High School -- 6 p.m., Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville

May 19

Haas Hall Academy -- 6:30 p.m., Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville

Fayetteville High School -- 7 p.m., Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

Fort Smith Northside High School -- 7 p.m., Mayo-Thompson Stadium

Lincoln High School -- 7 p.m., Wolfpack Stadium

Mulberry High School -- 7:30 p.m., at the school

May 20

Rogers Heritage High School -- 5 p.m., Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

Bentonville West High School -- 6 p.m., Wolverine Stadium

The New School -- 6 p.m., at the school

Decatur High School -- 7 p.m., Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University

Elkins High School -- 7 p.m., Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville

Fort Smith Southside High School -- 7 p.m., Jim Rowland Stadium

Greenwood High School -- 7 p.m., Smith Robinson Stadium

Springdale's Archer Learning Center -- 7 p.m., Pat Walker Theater at Springdale High School

Mountainburg High School -- 7:30 p.m., Dragon Stadium

Lavaca High School -- 8 p.m., Hobbs Memorial Stadium

Rogers High School -- 8 p.m., Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

Van Buren High School -- 8 p.m., Citizens Bank Stadium

May 21

Springdale High School -- 8 a.m., Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

Bentonville High School -- 10 a.m., Tiger Stadium

Eureka Springs High School -- 10 a.m., at the school

Ozark Catholic Academy -- 10 a.m., The Jones Center, Springdale

Siloam Springs High School -- 11 a.m., Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville

Springdale Har-Ber High -- Noon, Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville

Tyson School of Innovation -- 3 p.m., Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville

May 22

Founders Classical Academy -- 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

May 28

Fayetteville Christian School -- 3 p.m.

June 3

Arkansas Arts Academy -- 7 p.m., at the high school campus

Note: Hackett High School, Mansfield High School, Cedarville High School and Providence Academy have already held their graduation ceremonies.