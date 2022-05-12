NWA NATURALS: Late rally falls short in loss to Wichita

Today’s game

Wichita WIND SURGE at NW Arkansas Naturals

When 7:05 p.m.

Where Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

On The Air www.milb.com

Pitchers NWA — RHP Alec Marsh (0-1, 5.95 ERA). Wichita — RHP Louie Varland (3-1, 3.16 ERA)

Homestand schedule

TODAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Wichita, 6:05 p.m,.

SUNDAY vs. Wichita, 2:05 p.m.

Today’s promotions

The first 500 fans through the main gates receive a Naturals Vinnie Pasquantino jersey T-shirt. … It’s Thirsty Thursday, and fans can get $2 16-ounce Keystone Light beers. Two-dollar bags of peanuts, $1 mozzarella sticks and $1 small Coca-Cola fountain drinks are also available. … It’s Faculty Appreciation Night. University and college faculty can get $5 Dugout Premium tickets (maximum of six tickets) by providing proof of employment at the box office.

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas threw a scare into Wichita with a late rally but fell short in a 4-3 loss Wednesday night at Arvest Ballpark.

Down 4-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Naturals suddenly perked up. Maikel Garcia's single scored Logan Porter and Tucker Bradley, pulling the home team within 4-3 and putting a charge into the announced crowd of 2,434. But John Rave struck out swinging. And after Garcia stole second, Michael Massey grounded out, ending the game.

"That was nice at the end," Northwest Arkansas Manager Chris Widger said. "We made some mistakes early that gave them some extra opportunities that they took advantage of. And then they made some mistakes that we didn't take advantage of. That was the difference in the game."

With the Naturals trailing 3-0 in the seventh, Porter hit a solo homer, his third of the season. Later in the frame, with men on second and third and two out, Massey popped out down the right-field line.

Michael Helman's RBI double put the Wind Surge up 1-0 in the second inning.

Leobaldo Cabrera's two-run homer to left-center made it 3-0 in the

sixth.

Angel Zerpa (1-2) took the loss, allowing one run on four hits in four innings.

Wichita starter Matt Canterino (1.31 ERA) didn't figure in the decision but struck out six, walked none and allowed two hits in a four-inning outing.

"Canterino, we've faced him a few times the past couple of years," Widger said. "He's got good stuff. He's tough to hit. You just have to take advantage of the mistakes that he does make. He doesn't make a whole lot of them, and we just didn't do that tonight."

Garcia, Rave and Porter had two hits each for Northwest Arkansas (15-14).

Austin Martin led the Wind Surge (17-11) with two hits.