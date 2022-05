Legendary singers Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight are putting on a “Friendsgiving Event,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 in the Theatre@Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

“Both ladies are dear friends and want to theme this around Thanksgiving,” according to a news release.

Tickets — $79.75, $99.75 and $129.75 plus service charges, with an 8-ticket limit per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com.