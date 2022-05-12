Interstate stop leads to arrest

Arkansas State Police on Tuesday arrested a man who had warrants out for his arrest and reportedly had drugs and a gun in his car, according to an arrest report.

A trooper pulled over Quinterious Thomas, 24, on Interstate 30 near exit 131 around 11:20 p.m. Thomas told the trooper his driver’s license was suspended, and the trooper noticed Thomas had warrants out from Conway.

A search of the vehicle located a firearm in the passenger floorboard and suspected marijuana in the back seat.

Thomas is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person and a drug possession charge, all felonies.

Man charged in rape of teen

Sherwood police arrested a man Tuesday night who is charged with raping a 17-year-old, according to an arrest report.

Police arrived at a residence around 10:20 p.m. for a report of a sexual assault and spoke with a woman who said she arrived home and saw someone run from her daughter’s bedroom into her own.

The teenager told police Earnest Evans, 50, came into her bedroom around 6 p.m., took her pants and underwear, and sexually assaulted her.

Evans is charged with rape, a felony.