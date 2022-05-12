The nation in brief: Probe sought of Arizona housing permit

Probe sought of Arizona housing permit

WASHINGTON -- Democrats on the House Natural Resources Committee on Wednesday asked the Justice Department to investigate whether a Trump administration Interior secretary engaged in possible criminal conduct while helping an Arizona developer get a crucial permit for a housing project.

The criminal referral says David Bernhardt pushed for approval of the project by developer Michael Ingram, a Republican donor and supporter of former President Donald Trump, despite a federal wildlife official's finding that it would threaten habitats for imperiled species.

Bernhardt led the agency from 2019 to 2021. In 2017, he was the No. 2 official at the department when the Fish and Wildlife Service, an Interior Department agency, reversed its opposition to the Villages at Vigneto, the proposed 28,000-home development in southern Arizona, and allowed it to move forward.

Democrat Reps. Raul Grijalva of Arizona and Katie Porter of California made the referral in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland. They said their committee has conducted an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 2017 decision.

A high-ranking Interior official had said issuance of a Clean Water Act permit for the project could harm endangered species or critical habitat in the region, which is home to the southwestern willow flycatcher, yellow-billed cuckoo and northern Mexican garter snake.

In their referral, Democrats say Ingram met with Bernhardt in August 2017, two weeks before a Fish and Wildlife official received the phone call directing him to reverse the decision blocking the project. The meeting was not disclosed in Bernhardt's public calendar or travel documents.

Two months later, Ingram made a $10,000 donation to the Trump Victory Fund. The permit was approved later that month.

"Evidence strongly suggests the decision was the result of a quid-pro-quo between Vigneto's developer, Michael Ingram, and senior level officials in the Trump administration," including Bernhardt, who was then the deputy Interior secretary, the Democrats wrote.

Texas vote-violation case to get 2nd look

AUSTIN, Texas -- A Texas woman sentenced to five years in prison for illegal voting after filling out a provisional ballot while on parole in 2016 won a key ruling Wednesday in her effort to have the conviction overturned.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered a lower court to review whether there was sufficient evidence to convict Crystal Mason. The court's majority determined that Texas election law requires that individuals know they are ineligible to vote to be convicted of illegal voting.

The ruling did not overturn Mason's 2018 conviction, but keeps alive her contention that she didn't know she was committing a crime when she filled out the ballot in Tarrant County for the presidential election. She was on supervised released from a federal tax fraud conviction and was barred from voting under Texas law. Her ballot wasn't counted and she was arrested several months later.

Mason's long sentence made state Republican and Democratic lawmakers uneasy. In 2021, after passing a new voting law measure, the GOP-controlled state House approved a resolution stating that "a person should not be criminally incarcerated for making an innocent mistake."

Congressional staff unionization advances

WASHINGTON -- The House approved a resolution Tuesday that will pave the way for letting congressional staff join a union and engage in collective bargaining, a move that proponents say would enhance the ability of aides from low- and middle-income families to make ends meet in a region with steep housing costs.

Rep. Andy Levin, D-Mich., sponsored the resolution. He said that if workers have more of a say about working conditions and pay, it will lead to lower turnover and make Congress a more effective institution. He also called the ability to unionize an equity issue since many people can't afford to consider a job in Washington.

"You don't want only children of the privileged to be able to work here because somehow their family can support them," Levin said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also addressed the pay issue by recently setting a minimum annual salary of $45,000.

"By empowering staffers to advocate for themselves and each other, we take an important step to ensure the House is best able to serve the American people," Pelosi said.

Soldier killed in Alaskan bear attack

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- A U.S. soldier died of injuries suffered in a bear attack Tuesday in Alaska.

The soldier was part of a small group in a training area west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill when the bear attacked.

The name of the soldier was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The 673d Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident.

Alaska wildlife troopers were searching for the bear in the area, which is closed to the public for all recreational activity.



