Pulaski County authorities ID body found near Maumelle in April

Pulaski County authorities have identified a body found in a creek near the Maumelle exit on Interstate 40 last month, although it was still unclear how the man died, according to a Thursday news release.

Jordan Simeon, 25, of Fargo, N.D., was reported missing by his family on March 7. Simeon apparently developed vehicle troubles near White Oak Crossing in Maumelle, about 2 miles north-northeast of the I-40 interchange with Interstate 430. He was on a trip from Fargo to New Orleans.

More than a month after Simeon's family last heard from him, investigators using cadaver dogs found his body in Newton Creek.

The body was identified by the state medical examiner's office, which was conducting an autopsy that was not yet complete Thursday. Authorities could not say if foul play was suspected.