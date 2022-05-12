School news: Three initiated into Phi Kappa Phi

Phi Kappa Phi

Three Northwest Arkansans were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Stephanie Hubert of Bella Vista was initiated at Iowa State University.

Kristal Williams of Fayetteville was initiated a Oklahoma State University.

And Melissa Woods of Fayetteville was initiated at the University of Maryland Global Campus.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

Southeast Missouri

Students at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, including Bethany Draper of Fayetteville, were recently recognized with local ADDY Awards during the annual 2022 American Advertising Awards (AAA) Virtual Show.

Draper won the Best of Show Student award for "Hade's," one of two "Deviant Diner" art and design course projects that won gold ADDYs.

University Marketing won a Bronze and two Silver awards as the American Advertising Federation's (AAF) Cape Girardeau chapter recognized the best in local advertising creativity.

The department won Silver ADDY awards for its semo.edu website redesign and for its "The Dome" newsletter and microsite. The department also won a Bronze ADDY award for its On Campus publication.

The AAF recognized entries by 12 Southeast marketing, art and design, and mass media student groups, including three Gold, a Best of Show Student award, five Silver and three Bronze awards.

NY Institute

Forty-eight medical students from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine have been inducted into the medical school's Sigma Sigma Phi chapter, including Sarah Westlake from Bentonville.

Sigma Sigma Phi is the national osteopathic medicine honors fraternity for medical students training to become Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine (D.O.). Members are selected based on outstanding academic excellence, leadership qualities, and dedication to service.

Westlake attends NYITCOM-Arkansas.

Mississippi

University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy student Sara Green of Eureka Springs recently received the traditional white coat patch in a ceremony at the Medical Center campus in Jackson.

The patch is earned by third-year professional students and signifies the completion of coursework and moving on to serve patients and communities through clinical rotations during the final year of school. Green will now work as part of a medical team at various pharmacy sites throughout the state and region.

Quiz Bowl

The 2022 Arkansas Quiz Bowl champions have been decided in the state conference finals held at Arkansas PBS. The final standings were:

1A – Haas Hall Academy (Rogers) first place; Norfork runner-up.

2A – Haas Hall Academy (Bentonville) first place; Life Way Christian (Centerton) runner-up.

3A – Mountain View first place; Centerpoint runner-up.

4A – Subiaco Academy first place; Berryville runner-up.

5A – Batesville first place; Valley View runner-up.

6A – Russellville first place; Benton runner-up.

7A – Fort Smith Southside first place; Rogers runner-up.

The Arkansas Governor's Quiz Bowl Association awarded $3,000 in scholarship money to each first-place team and $1,500 in scholarship money to each runner-up.

"Quiz Bowl" is a celebration and recognition of scholarship that has been an Arkansas PBS tradition since 1985.

