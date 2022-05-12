Softball state tournaments

CLASS 6A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Rogers

DEFENDING CHAMPION Bentonville

TITLE FAVORITE Bentonville

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Bryant, Cabot, Rogers

SLEEPER Conway, North Little Rock

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Rogers Heritage vs. Fort Smith Northside

NOTEWORTHY Bentonville, which went undefeated in the 6A-West, is aiming to win its fourth state championship since 2016. All three of the Lady Tigers' losses were to top-ranked Benton. ... Northside and Rogers Heritage is a first-round rematch from last year, a game in which the Lady Bears won 7-1. ... North Little Rock dropped two straight games to finish off the regular season but with such a young team, the Lady Charging Wildcats could be the most dangerous group in the tournament. ... Cabot started the season 13-0 before going 6-5 the rest of the way. ... Rogers' four losses were to Bentonville and Benton, two teams which are favored to win titles in their respective classes.

CLASS 5A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Hot Springs

DEFENDING CHAMPION Benton

TITLE FAVORITE Benton

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Sheridan, Greene County Tech, Greenwood

SLEEPER Van Buren

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Beebe vs. Vilonia

NOTEWORTHY No. 1 Benton, which has won 60 consecutive games, has been the state's top team for the past two years, led by Alyssa Houston and Elana Scott. ... Sheridan, winners of 18 of its previous 19 games, has won four of the past five state championships. ... Van Buren has been victorious in seven of its last eight games. ... All eight of White Hall's losses have been to teams that will be playing in state tournaments over the next few days. ... Paragould responded to a six-game losing streak by beating seven of its next eight opponents.

CLASS 4A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Nashville

DEFENDING CHAMPION Morrilton

TITLE FAVORITE Nashville

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Stuttgart, Bauxite, Valley View

SLEEPER Harrison

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Farmington vs. Southside Batesville

NOTEWORTHY Of Nashville's four defeats, only one came to a Class 4A program (Bauxite), and it avenged that setback twice. The Scrapperettes other three losses were to Benton (twice) and Rogers. ... Harrison went 0-3 against Gravette before beating the Lady Lions 12-3 in the semifinals of the 4A North Regional. ... Pea Ridge, which advanced to the final last season, didn't reach the state tournament. ... Hamburg is 2-6 over its last eight games. ... Farmington and Valley View could face each other in the second round. The two teams played in the first round in 2021.

CLASS 3A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Harrison

DEFENDING CHAMPION Baptist Prep

TITLE FAVORITE Baptist Prep

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Booneville, Lincoln, Ashdown

SLEEPER Hackett

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Smackover vs. Mayflower

NOTEWORTHY The only teams to have beaten Class 3A No. 1 Baptist Prep are Class 6A combatants North Little, Cabot and Bryant and Class 5A Greenbrier. The Lady Eagles are on a 16-game win streak, too. ... Booneville pitcher Lexi Franklin is 22-1 on the season. The Lady Bearcats have won 23 games in a row. ... Both Rivercrest and Valley Springs have dropped three of its last four games. ... Ashdown has won its last four games by a total of 34 runs. ... Five of Atkins' eight losses have come to Lincoln and Baptist Prep.

CLASS 2A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE South Side Bee Branch/Greenbrier

DEFENDING CHAMPION Tuckerman

TITLE FAVORITE Tuckerman

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS East Poinsett County, Woodlawn, McCrory

SLEEPER Rector

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Fordyce vs. Cedar Ridge

NOTEWORTHY Woodlawn started 18-0 before Maumelle handed the Lady Bears their first loss of the year by taking a 13-2 decision on May 2. ... Four of the last five games for the Melbourne Lady Bearkatz have resulted in losses, including a 6-5 defeat by Cedar Ridge on Monday. ... Defending state champion Tuckerman has shut out eight teams during its 13-game winning streak. ... Rector has lost four of five games by three runs or less. ... Mansfield, which came up two runs short of winning a title last season, has 10 wins in its last 11 contests.

CLASS 1A

WHEN Today-Saturday

WHERE Arkadelphia

DEFENDING CHAMPION Taylor

TITLE FAVORITE Taylor

OTHER KEY CONTENDERS Ouachita, West Side Greers Ferry, Mount Vernon-Enola

SLEEPER Bradley

FIRST-ROUND INTRIGUE Bradley vs. Mount Vernon-Enola

NOTEWORTHY Nashville and Malvern, both of which are Class 4A contenders, are the only teams to beat Class 1A No. 1 Taylor. The Lady Tigers have won four straight state titles. ... West Side Greers Ferry has held 16 teams to three runs or fewer. ... Bradley was 6-10 until winning six of seven. The lone loss was a 10-3 beating by Taylor on Monday in the regional title game. ... County Line has been defeated in six of its last eight games. ... Wonderview held its first two opponents scoreless during regional play but was shut out by Guy-Perkins in the championship game.