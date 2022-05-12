State sports brief

GOLF

ASU's Schmidt ends season at NCAA regional

Arkansas State's Olivia Schmidt struggled mightily for a second consecutive day at the NCAA Tallahassee Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Fla., turning in another 10-over par 82.

The ASU junior started with five straight bogeys, beginning her day on the 10th hole, and then posted a double-bogey 5 on the par-3 15th. Schmidt made just one birdie, dropping all the way back to 55th among the 62 individuals who finished all three rounds.

-- Mitchell Gladstone