Super Quiz: Walls

1. This wall spans more than 12,000 miles.

2. President Ronald Reagan said, "Tear down this wall." What wall?

3. Who said, "I will have Mexico pay for that wall."

4. This wall built by the Romans stretches 73 miles from coast to coast.

5. By what name is the Western Wall known as in the West?

6. When Joshua fought this battle, "the walls came tumbling down."

7. The final words of this Robert Frost poem are: "Good fences make good neighbors."

8. An actual wall existed on this New York street from 1685 to 1699.

9. "The Wall" is the title of an album by this rock band.

ANSWERS:

1. Great Wall of China

2. Berlin Wall

3. Donald Trump

4. Hadrian's Wall

5. Wailing Wall

6. Battle of Jericho

7. "Mending Wall"

8. Wall Street

9. Pink Floyd