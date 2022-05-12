Sections
Tell us about your favorite Arkansas swimming hole

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 9:52 a.m.
It might not meet Olympic regulations for a diving board, but this tree branch is all that Jacob Jordan needs at Riverside swimming hole on the Saline River.

We want to help Arkansans find the best swimming holes in the state — who better to make suggestions about where to go than other Arkansans? Fill out this survey and your response may be featured in an article.

